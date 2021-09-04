Naomi Osaka burst into tears after losing the US Open and again announced a career break

Hour ago

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, During the match, a frustrated athlete threw the racket several times

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka announced that she will take another break from her sports career after she was eliminated from the US Open in the third round. The athlete only recently returned to the competition, after a hiatus due to mental health problems.

The third racket of the world lost to 18-year-old Leila Fernandez with a score of 5-7, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4.

In May, the Japanese woman first refused to communicate with journalists at the Roland Garros tournament, and then completely refused to participate in the competition, stating that she “should be away from the courts for some time.”

Osaka said that since she first became a Grand Slam champion in 2018, she has developed psychological problems – anxiety and depression.

As a result, the 23-year-old also missed Wimbledon before returning to her athletic career at the Tokyo Olympics, where she lit a fire at the opening ceremony.

“I don’t think it’s okay”

“I feel like I’m at the point where I need to figure out what I want to do,” Osaka said in tears at a post-match press conference. – Honestly, I don’t know when I will play the next match. I think I’ll take a break for a while. ”

“Lately, victories have not brought me joy. I rather feel relief. And when I lose, I feel very sad. I don’t think it’s okay,” she added.

In the first set, it seemed that Osaka was serious about winning, but then suddenly she began to make mistake after mistake.

She reacted to failures with unusual nervousness for herself and even threw a racket into the court several times, and in the third set she even threw the ball into the stands.

After the match, she apologized and said that she did not quite understand why she reacted this way.

“Usually I think I like difficulties. But lately I get very worried when something goes wrong. […] I felt like a little child, “the athlete explained.

Osaka became the first woman in the top 20 to lose a match at the US Open this year.

Fernandez, who turns 19 on Monday, will now face off against 2016 champion Angelica Kerber for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Great sports and mental health

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Simone Biles could not stand the public pressure accompanying the status of the main star of the national team

This year, the psychological problems faced by elite athletes have become widely discussed, thanks not only to Osaka, but also to gymnast Simone Biles.

At the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Biles withdrew from both the team and personal all-around.

Initially, it was reported that Biles was unable to continue the team competition for medical reasons, but after the athlete stated that she did not have an injury.

The four-time 2016 Olympic champion and the main star of the US national team explained her decision with psychological problems.