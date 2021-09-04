Naomi Osaka burst into tears after losing the US Open and again announced a career break

During the match, a frustrated athlete threw the racket several times

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka announced that she will take another break from her sports career after she was eliminated from the US Open in the third round. The athlete only recently returned to the competition, after a hiatus due to mental health problems.

The third racket of the world lost to 18-year-old Leila Fernandez with a score of 5-7, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4.

In May, the Japanese woman first refused to communicate with journalists at the Roland Garros tournament, and then completely refused to participate in the competition, stating that she “should be away from the courts for some time.”

Osaka said that since she first became a Grand Slam champion in 2018, she has developed psychological problems – anxiety and depression.

