Naomi Osaka bursts into tears when she announced a career suspension

The third racket of the world, Japanese Naomi Osaka failed to contain her tears at the post-match press conference, where she announced the suspension of her career.

The current US Open champion sensationally lost in the third round of the tournament to the 73rd racket of the world, Canadian Leila Fernandez with a score of 7: 5, 6: 7 (2: 7), 4: 6.

23-year-old Osaka is the winner of four Grand Slam tournaments. She won her last title at the Australian Open in February 2021. Naomi also won three tournaments under the auspices of the WTA.

This season, a scandal erupted around Osaka at the French Open. Prior to the start of the tournament, Naomi stated that she would not give interviews and appear at press conferences during the competition. The organizers criticized her decision, pointing out that communication with the media is the direct responsibility of Osaka. The Japanese kept her promise and after winning the first round did not appear at the post-match press conference, for which she was fined $ 15 thousand. Soon after, Osaka announced her withdrawal from the tournament.



