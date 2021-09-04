Two-time Olympic championcommented on the decision of the NHL leadership to allow players to participate in the 2022 Olympics, which will be held in Beijing, China.

The NHL agrees to the participation of its hockey players in the Games in Beijing, but can it withdraw from the agreement by January 10, 2021? This means only one thing – until January 10, the NHL puts the entire hockey world on a stretch. The scenario for the league’s participation in the Games can be anything, and this is a difficult situation for the FHR, the Russian national team, and all other national teams.

Unless the Canadians, who have a large selection on both sides of the ocean, will not strain too much – they will assemble an alternative team of legionnaires performing in Europe, as is the case with Pyeongchang. But everyone else has problems.

At one time he worked in the FHR, was the chief scout of the Olympic team in Sochi. I remember how difficult the process of forming the national team was, how much pressure there was in the press, what responsibility the head coach Zinetula Bilyaletdinov took upon himself.

Now the FHR’s work is doubling, with the same factors it is necessary to form two teams independent of each other – from the NHL and the KHL, combat-ready, if possible equal. Moreover, the work will go on a flag – there is very little time before the Games in Beijing, only KHL hockey players for whom a short break is planned will get an opportunity for a short training process.

But NHL players will have to play off the sheet – the regular championship overseas will stop just a few days before the start of the tournament in China. In fact, in both scenarios, improvisation will inevitably await us.

Forecast? If by January 10 the NHL has the right to withdraw from the agreement without any penalties, then any scenario is equally probable. The NHL is big business, money will decide everything – and the coronavirus factor. I think that the NHL, IIHF and IOC in the New Year area are waiting for big trades, “- said Kravchuk.