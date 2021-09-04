NHL will take part in the 2022 Olympics in Beijing

On Friday, the league and players’ union announced an agreement with the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), confirming a pause in the 2021-22 regular season calendar so that NHL hockey players can compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The league players will take part in the Olympics for the first time since 2014 in Sochi, and the last international tournament where the best hockey players in the world played was the 2016 World Cup in Toronto.

“We are well aware of how much NHL players want to represent and play for their countries,” said Deputy League Commissioner Bill Daly.

The agreement provides for the possibility of the NHL refusing to participate in the Games in the event of an aggravation of the situation with COVID-19, if the league and the union consider that such a trip poses a threat to the safety of athletes or becomes inappropriate.

“It is very important for players to represent their country at the Olympics, even in these tough times,” said players union general secretary Don Zavelo.

In the 2021-22 season, there is a pause from February 3 to 22, during which the 2022 Honda NHL Star Weekend will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, as well as a break during the Olympic hockey tournament. The final game will take place on February 20.

“I know I can speak on behalf of all hockey fans in the world. We welcome the decision to bring the strongest players back to the Olympics,” said IIHF President Rene Fasel. hit the deadline. I want to thank all the participants for their support and commitment. “

NHL hockey players took part in five Olympics between 1998-2014, but did not travel to Pyeongchang in 2018. The league has said that the players’ trip to the Olympics interferes with the season in the NHL, especially when the Games are not in North America.

But last year, when the NHL and the players’ union (NHLPA) extended their collective bargaining agreement until the 2025-26 season, they agreed to go to the Olympics if an agreement was reached with the IOC.

“You know what position the NHL traditionally takes regarding the Olympics,” said Bill Daly, Deputy Commissioner of the NHL, on June 28. that the problems with the spread of the virus in the world have not yet been resolved, and the tournament will be held on the other side of the world. “

“At the same time, last year we held constructive negotiations with the union and came to an agreement that the league would support the idea of ​​going to the Olympics if all the necessary conditions are created and we agree on material issues,” added Daley. “Our position in this regard is not has changed. We have delegated the right to conduct these negotiations to the union. They are still underway, but there is little time left. We hope that a decision will be made soon. “

In the first Olympic Games, in which NHL players took part in Nagano in 1998, the Czech Republic won gold medals.

Since then, Canadians have dominated the best of the best tournaments, winning five out of six events: the World Cups in 2004 and 2016, as well as the Salt Lake City Olympics in 2002, Vancouver in 2010 and Sochi in 2014. Team Canada have won 16 consecutive Main Event appearances.

The Swedes won the Olympics in Turin in 2006.

Team USA won silver medals in Salt Lake City and Vancouver.

The Beijing Olympics could be the first for a number of the world’s leading players in the NHL. Among them are Connor McDavid (Canada), David Pastrnyak (Czech Republic), Sebastian Aho (Finland), Nikita Kucherov (Russian Olympic Committee), Victor Hedman (Sweden), Leon Dreiseitl (Germany), Auston Matthews (USA).

The tournament will be attended by teams from 12 countries, which will be divided into three groups. The top eight ice hockey powers are seeded according to the 2019 IIHF rankings: Canada, Russian Olympic Committee, Finland, Sweden, Czech Republic, USA, Germany and Switzerland. They will be joined by Slovakia, Latvia and Denmark, which won Olympic qualifiers last week, as well as the Chinese national team as host country.