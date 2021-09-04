Nikita Mazepin is angry with his partner

During the first qualifying session in Zandvoort, a dangerous situation arose on the track with the participation of two Haas F1 riders and Sebastian Vettel.

Nikita Mazepin and Mika Schumacher have already been summoned to the stewards for blocking the four-time world champion, and what sanctions will follow will become clear a little later, but it is already known that the Russian racer is angry with his partner.

British journalist Will Buxton, who collaborates with F1 TV and the official website of the championship, writes on his Twitter page: “Mazepin is completely angry. Rarely do you see a rider so angry, and he did not get into an accident. He says that his partner deliberately …

What Nikita thinks about this, he told the team. In turn, Schumacher said that he had done nothing wrong and did not understand what the problem was.

To make the context clear: Nikita said that they have an agreement about who gets priority on the track this or that weekend, and Mick ignored it for the second time. But the German assures that he received instructions from the team to attack – probably, Nikita was not informed about this. Because of this misunderstanding, Sebastian’s circle was ruined. In general, everyone is unhappy. “