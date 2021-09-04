Operation again? Angelina’s daughter Jolie uses crutches

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh

The star mom did not hesitate to share her experiences with the public during the quarantine. She said that she spent two whole months with her eldest daughter Zakhara, but it was even more painful for her to watch the youngest Shilo, who went under the knife.

“They know I’m writing this about them because I respect their privacy. Before publishing the text, we discussed everything together, and they gave me permission to write it. They understand that medical treatment, survival and healing is something to be truly proud of, ”Jolie confided in a Time magazine column last March.

A year after the operation, the girl, according to eyewitnesses, does not need crutches for a long time and, it seemed, began to walk more confidently. However, quite recently, 14-year-old Shilo was again seen in the company of Zakhara’s sister, several girlfriends and crutches … The paparazzi filmed the heiresses and their friends in the suburbs of Los Angeles. The girls were getting on a plane, probably heading home. In the information space, Angie did not comment on the photos in any way.

Shiloh, apparently, had to undergo a second operation on his leg.

We will remind, earlier Shiloh gravitated towards a change of sex, such a decision was not discussed only by the lazy, however, the family kept the details of the family secret behind seven locks. Allegedly, the girl even underwent hormone therapy courses, for many years she cut her hair like a boy, and bought clothes exclusively in the men’s departments. Her parents not only did not condemn her, but in every possible way supported her in such a perception of herself. But based on the last shots, Shiloh changed her mind again.

