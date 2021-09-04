Opinion: Ethereum price to hit $ 20,000

Former Goldman Sachs top manager and macro investor Raul Pal in the Bankless podcast predicted the rise in the Ethereum rate to $ 20,000.

“All I did was compare the charts. They match perfectly and predict an Ethereum price of $ 20,000. Not too complex an analysis, but looks quite plausible to me, “Pal said.

According to him, the forecast is based on a comparison of the current charts with those of 2017.

Pal added that only 13% of all ETH tokens are currently in circulation on the market. The rest of the coins are either stored in the wallets of long-term investors, or are blocked for staking, the macroinvestor noted.

He is confident that the growth in demand for Ethereum will be facilitated by the development of decentralized finance and non-fungible tokens.

Earlier, the price of the second largest cryptocurrency by capitalization exceeded the level of $ 4000, and digital gold returned to levels above $ 50,000.

Recall that at the end of April, Pal noted the deepest bitcoin correction since “Black Thursday” and called it “an opportunity, not a threat.”

