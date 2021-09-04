Paralympic Games 2021 judoka Victoria Potapova won the Games in Tokyo, biography – September 4, 2021

Sometimes it happens that athletes devote their medals, to which they have been for many years, to someone. Bronze medalist of the Paralympics in Tokyo Victoria Potapova decided that the award belonged to her daughter.

The 47-year-old judoka, competing in the weight category up to 48 kg, does not see anything. At the age of 1.5, doctors discovered that she had a rare malignant tumor of the eye. The operation helped to preserve about 10 percent of vision, but after a while the disease began to progress again. As a result, Potapova lost the ability to see completely.

Nevertheless, Victoria did not have time to despair and panic. Her family tried to make her daughter live a normal life. While studying at a boarding school for the blind, Potapova began to engage in swimming, cross-country skiing and artistic gymnastics.

Soon judo appeared in her life. In 2000, she was included in the group of the blind to Islam Ibragimov… It seems that she was destined to come into this sport: at the age of 14, she rescued a drowning 7-year-old sister, miraculously survived, falling on the rails in the subway, and was also the victim of an inadequate person on the street. And in the end, the choice turned out to be correct: the athlete has repeatedly been in prizes at the World and European Championships. Since 2004, when I first came to the Paralympics, I have always brought bronze medals with me to Russia.

Getty Images

“My mother and I worked together on hack-work – doing repairs. There was always a shortage of money. She putty, painted, and I had all the rough work on me: to tear off the wallpaper, bring water, chop something off, break it, wash it. But misfortune happened: my mother was hit by a car. It was horror. Multiple fractures. Six months in a hospital ward. I had to earn money, and I went to work at the enterprise. There my coach Islam Ibragimov found me. He was just recruiting athletes. Suggested: “Try it!” I asked: “What if you don’t like it?“- told Potapova” MK “.

After the Games in London, Potapova became a mother. She had a baby girl whom she named Stephanie. Unfortunately, our daughters were also diagnosed with cancer. In Russia, they could not save the child’s eyesight, but one of the clinics in Germany said that it could. This required only 13 thousand euros. The family did not have such money. When they offered their help in the United States, Victoria managed to take Stephanie there. It was not possible to save the right eye, but the left one – yes. Numerous tumors were burned out of it with a laser.

The struggle for life did not end there. In 2017, another tumor was found in the judoka herself. Leiomyosarcoma of the upper jaw is a very rare form of cancer. Potapova underwent two operations, removed the upper jaw, part of the bones of the nose, the bone of the orbit of the eye and all affected soft tissues. But Victoria was able to defeat death here too. Therefore, the Tokyo Medal is a truly special achievement. Funtik, as she is affectionately called in the team because of her small stature, should really be proud of herself.

From the personal archive of V. Potapova

“For nine years we have not been to the Paralympic Games, after that time she went through a lot, in particular, a big life drama: a serious illness, illness of her daughter. She dedicated her victory to her daughter, family and friends. She very much deserved it, and I am happy that she did it.

The daughter is her huge motivator, she loves her, this is the meaning of her life. Only the maximum she can regret that her daughter is growing rapidly, she is afraid to miss the time to spend with her. This suggests, of course, the statement that those difficulties tempered and shaped the character of Vicki. But it would be better if they were not, it would be worse if she did not perform“, – said the coach of the athlete to TASS.

Subscribe to Sport24 channel in Yandex.Dzene