Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 898 processor gets highlighted in Geekbench

In the database of the popular Geekbench benchmark, information has appeared about the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 processor, which is to become the “heart” of the next generation flagship smartphones.

The product has been tested with a Vivo smartphone codenamed V2102A. The operating system Android 12 was used as a software platform on this device.

It is known that the processor will be based on the ARMv9 architecture with the Cortex-X2, A710 and A510 cores. The base clock speed is indicated at around 1.8 GHz. In the single-core Geekbench test, the chip showed a result of 720 points, in the multi-core test – 1919 points.

Earlier it was reported that the South Korean giant Samsung will be engaged in the production of the solution using 4-nanometer technology. Of course, support for fifth generation (5G) cellular communications will be provided. In addition, the chip will include a high-performance graphics accelerator.

The authoritative tech blog Digital Chat Station, which often publishes reliable information about future mobile innovations, has previously cited data on the speed of the upcoming processor. According to him, the chip will provide a performance increase of 20% over the previous generation flagship product.

The Snapdragon 898 will require a highly efficient system to cool. The official presentation of the processor is expected at the end of this year.