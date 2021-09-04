Raikkonen earned $ 300 million in his career and spent 80

Fans of Formula 1, among which there are many loyal fans of Kimi Raikkonen, of course, regret that the career of the 2007 world champion is drawing to a close. Moreover, they were saddened by the news that he would not be able to take part in the Dutch Grand Prix due to a positive test for Covid-19. However, the team reported that he had no symptoms and was feeling fine.

Since the success of any athlete can be measured not only in goals, points and seconds, the Finnish tabloid Ilta-Sanomat decided to remind how much Kimi earned over the years of his career in Formula 1 and what he spent on.

Of course, this is mainly estimated information, but it is unlikely that it is that much at odds with the real numbers, which are known only to Kimi himself, the banks where he keeps his savings, and the accountants whom the racer trusts to handle his finances.

So, during his career, the Finn earned about $ 300 million and has already managed to somehow spend a significant part of this money. According to the estimates of the business magazine Forbes, by 2015 his fortune was estimated at $ 240 million. It is clear that even after that, Kimi’s annual fees were in the millions.

He was paid the most at Ferrari between 2007 and 2009. How many – here the opinions of experts differ, and this is understandable, because there is no official information on this matter. Some sources write about $ 10 million, although the British tabloid The Sun called the amount half that.

Presumably, in 2019, Kimi was paid from 4.5 to 5 million in Alfa Romeo, but last year his earnings almost doubled thanks to various bonuses. But there is still income, and considerable, from advertising contracts.

When a person earns a lot, it is quite logical that he spends a lot, since there is such an opportunity. According to Ilta-Sanomat’s estimates, Raikkonen spent about 80 million euros on real estate and movable property alone.

The most significant investment was Villa Butterfly in the Swiss town of Baar, which he acquired in 2009, paying between 20 and 30 million euros for it. Kimi had lived in Switzerland before, but it was quite profitable to sell his old house in Wollerau for $ 3.9 million.

Of course, he has real estate in his homeland, in Finland. In 2003, for 2.3 million euros, he bought the beautiful Villa Diva on the picturesque Porkkalanniemi peninsula, and then added a neighboring house to it, paying 2.4 million.

In 2006, for an impressive mansion on the island of Kaskisaari, in a very expensive area of ​​Helsinki, he gave 9.5 million euros, then he tried to sell it for 14.5 million, but there were no people willing. Then Kimi took the house off the sale. In addition, he owns luxury apartments in Thailand.

Also on the list of Kimi’s most valuable acquisitions is the 33-meter yacht Sunseeker Predator 108, which cost him 10 million euros. Although this boat is often seen in different parts of the Mediterranean, he also tried to sell it – it was too expensive to maintain, and Raikkonen and his family could not use it very often. However, now he will clearly have more free time.

Of course, Kimi also has a wonderful floating craft in Finland, after all, Villa Diva is located on the Baltic coast. And the boat Sunseeker Predator 72 is moored there, which costs 3.5 million euros.

Of course, there is at least one Maranello-built sports car in Kimi’s garage – the mighty 770-horsepower Ferrari F12tdf. The more modest machines that he and his wife use every day are, of course, changing. Now they drive Alfa Romeo, but until recently the Raikkonen family preferred to travel in the VW Multivan minibus. In addition, more than ten years ago, on a special order, the German studio of Markus Waltz manufactured a unique Iceman II motorcycle for him.