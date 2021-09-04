Results of qualification for the Dutch Grand Prix-2021, Formula 1 – Auto

The qualification for the Dutch Grand Prix, the first Formula 1 race in Zandvoort since 1985, has finished.

The session could be followed along with our online:

Zandvoort

September 4, 2021

Qualification

3rd segment

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 1.08.885

2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) +0.038

3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) +0.337

4. Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) +0.593

5. Charles Leclair (Ferrari) +0.642

6. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) +0.652

7. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) +0.705

8. Esteban Ocon (“Alpin”) +1,048

9. Fernando Alonso (Alpin) +1,071

10. Daniel Riccardo McLaren +1,281

Retired after second segment:

11. George Russell (Williams)

12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

13. Lando Norris (McLaren)

14. Nicholas Latifi (Williams)

15. Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri)

Retired after the first segment:

16. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

17. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)

18. Robert Kubica (Alfa Romeo)

19. Mick Schumacher (“Haas”)

20. Nikita Mazepin (“Haas”)

Results from three segments

