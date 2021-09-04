RFU sent a claim to Gref because of the “insurance” of fans of the national team :: Football :: RBC Sport

The RFU wrote about the “illegal advertising” of the SberStrakhovanie campaign before the match between the Russian national team and the Cyprus team. The page with information about the promotion is currently unavailable

The Russian Football Union (RFU) sent an official letter to Sberbank with a claim regarding the “fan insurance” campaign before the World Cup 2022 qualifying match between the national teams of Russia and Cyprus, which will be held on September 4. RBC has the letter, the RFU press service confirmed the authenticity of the document and its sending to Sberbank.

As part of this promotion (at the time of publication, the page was unavailable, the cached version is available on the Wayback Machine) SberStrakhovanie “insured” the fans. Before the start of the match, you need to leave your e-mail, and in case of a loss or a draw for the national team – receive a promotional code from the Okko service as compensation for an “insured event”.

The letter says that “the exclusive right to use the brand” Russian national football team “and word combinations derived from it belongs to the RFU as an organization that forms and manages the national team.”

It is said that “in the course of monitoring on the website https://www.sberbank.ru as part of the page https://www.sberbank.ru/ru/person/promo/football, facts of distribution of illegal advertising were established during the conduct of PJSC“ Sberbank of Russia ” advertising campaign of the SberStrakhovanie brand.

“PJSC Sberbank of Russia, without the consent of the RFU, unauthorizedly associates the SberStrakhovanie brand with the Russian national football team, advertising and increasing the level of consumer loyalty to its insurance product,” the letter says.

It says that “the official and exclusive partner of the RFU in the category of insurance with the right to associate with the Russian national team is SOGAZ JSC (brand“ SOGAZ ”), therefore the actions of Sberbank of Russia to distribute such inaccurate advertising grossly violate the rights and legitimate interests RFS and SOGAZ JSC.

“Based on the foregoing, we demand to immediately stop the advertising campaign of the SberStrakhovanie brand by PJSC Sberbank of Russia through association with the Russian national football team and contact the RFU to resolve this issue,” the letter says.

It is addressed to the president of Sberbank, German Gref, with a copy to the general director of Okko, Maxim Evdokimov. The letter was signed by the Deputy Secretary General of the RFU Erika Surikova.

Earlier, the RFU’s claims to this action were reported by the Telegram channel Mutko Against.