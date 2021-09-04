Ronaldo left the Portuguese national team :: Football :: RBC Sport

The footballer will not be able to help his team in the match against Azerbaijan due to the bust of yellow cards

Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo has left the location of the national team. This was reported on the website of the Portuguese Football Federation.

The decision was made as the footballer will not be able to take part in the match against the national team of Azerbaijan, which will take place on September 7 in Baku, due to the bust of yellow cards.

The Portuguese received two yellow cards in qualifying matches for the World Cup. The first time he was punished in stoppage time for the match against Serbia (2: 2). The footballer earned the second card in the seventh added minute of the match against Ireland (2: 1).

In addition, in the match against Ireland, Ronaldo scored his 110th and 111th goals for the national team, thereby setting a new record for the number of goals scored for the national team.

In the standings, Portugal, which plays in Group A, takes first place, gaining 10 points in four matches.