RPL head denied data on record TV contract offered by Okko

President of the Russian Premier League (RPL) Sergei Pryadkin in an interview with the RB Sport portal said that the league had not received a TV contract offer from the Okko Sport online service. Today, September 2, the Eurostavka portal reported that Okko has offered the RPL a four-year contract, according to which the league will receive a record 6 billion rubles for itself. in year.
“No, to date RPL has not received an offer from Okko Sport. The situation is such that preliminary consultations were conducted by the RPL working group with all interested parties, ”Pryadkin said.
The press service of the championship said that within the framework of the current agreement, the RPL is obliged to grant the preemptive right to make an offer on a new contract to its current partner – it is Match TV (part of Gazprom-Media). According to Eurostavka, on September 1, the TV channel offered RPL a new four-year contract with an annual payment of 4.5 billion rubles.
“To date, the proposal has been received and will be submitted for discussion within the timeframe agreed with the clubs. RPL will not discuss, comment or consider other proposals until it fulfills its obligations to a partner, ”the press service of the league said. Match TV’s proposal will be considered on September 8.
Under the current agreement concluded in 2018 for four years, RPL receives 1.9 billion rubles from Match TV. per year, of which 200 million is withheld by the contractor for the use of the Video Assistance to Arbitrators (VAR). The sharp and non-market increase in value is explained by the fact that in the summer the services Start (together with Megafon), Okko (with the support of Sberbank), and Yandex showed up at the tender for the rights to show league matches.