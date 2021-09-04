RPL head denied data on record TV contract offered by Okko

Under the current agreement concluded in 2018 for four years, RPL receives 1.9 billion rubles from Match TV. per year, of which 200 million is withheld by the contractor for the use of the Video Assistance to Arbitrators (VAR). The sharp and non-market increase in value is explained by the fact that in the summer the services Start (together with Megafon), Okko (with the support of Sberbank), and Yandex showed up at the tender for the rights to show league matches.