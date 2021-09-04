Rublev and Tsitsipas fly home. Haight and Tribune bullying helped Alcaraz and Tiafoe advance to Round 4 of the US Open

In teenage American melodramas, if a pack of stronger students mocks a knowingly weak comrade, the viewer empathizes with the latter. At a major in the USA, the main Greek ATP Stefanos Tsitsipas faced bullying on a universal scale. But his fans did not support him – all because of a couple of minutes in the restroom, which, however, are not regulated by anyone at tournaments.

Who just walked on it: from Andy Murray, who was offended after relegation in the first round, to former tennis stars. Aleksandr Zverev, a colleague from Nextgen, also spoke inappropriately. Haight happily supported the stands, which filled almost 100% of the Arthur Ash court – everything to finish off the broken Greek. American pressure, dislike of colleagues and the prime game of the 18-year-old prodigy from Spain broke Stefanos in the third round of the US Open.

However, Tsitsipas played the whole tournament like on a swing, and there was no certainty that he deserved the ticket further. Still, the title contender should cope with the tour veteran Murray much faster, as well as with the Frenchman of the fourth ten Adrian Mannarino. And Carlos Alcaraz was hardly considered a problem after the sowing was announced. Tsitsipas set himself up and went for it deliberately.

Like Medvedev, he began to wage a mental war with the American public back in 2016: he was suspected of racism after a clash with Donald Young. In 2019, he continued to outrage the public: in a match with Feliciano Lopez, he received a warning for unsporting behavior and caught another one for allegedly being too aggressive towards bolboys. On this, the Russian did not calm down and expressed everything to the empire: “Get off the tower. Hey Hey. You are all strange. You shouldn’t sit on the tower. ” Medvedev finished off the American people with a gesture – showed the middle finger.

Isn’t it a great excuse for the audience to buzz and boo you throughout the tournament? Only by some miracle, with the help of natural charm and comeback from 0-2 in the final of the tournament, Medvedev won over the Americans, and Nadal no longer seemed like everyone’s favorite. Daniel coped with stress better than the Greek, although the reason for the hatred of the Russian was more fundamental.

“In the match between Tsitsipas and Murray, what happened – he was booed,” Medvedev himself commented on Tsitsipas’s case. – Well, don’t leave for eight minutes at least in the next match. But he left. If you remember, in 2019 I made a mistake. But I didn’t repeat it in every match – otherwise the stands wouldn’t support me. This is the only advice I can give. But he has his own life. Most likely, he will not listen to me. “

Another sensation of the third round would not have happened without the participation of the American stands – Andrei Rublev surrendered to Tiafoe (4: 6, 6: 3, 7: 6 (6), 6: 4, 6: 1). The American himself did not dare to hang the steering wheel on the Russian – he was reluctant to accept the first from Rublev in the fifth game of the decisive set. The audience unanimously rooted for the favorite and brought him to the final set incredibly charged: Tiafoe flew around the court and twisted balls of any complexity inconveniently under the line. Whereas his opponent is corny physically hooked – as a result, blows began to sag on both the right and left. And when any of your answers stumbles over the net, this is reflected in psychology. Rublev still cannot put it in order.

Rublev withdrew from Tiafoe and cleared the way for Medvedev to the final

The comeback of spectators to the stands in such a short time affects the players in different ways. Rublev and Tsitsipas have not yet acquired additional protection to fend off the attacks of the stands. For Medvedev, this is a rather familiar and already favorable atmosphere in the match. More than once he admitted that he is emotionally fed from the negative energy of the fans. The main thing is to give him only a reason. After the departure of Rublev and Tsitsipas, the road to the final for Medvedev became as easy as possible.

