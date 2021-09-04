Russia beat Cyprus in World Cup 2022 qualifier

The match with the Cyprus national team for Valery Karpin essentially began the qualifying cycle. If before the game with Croatia few believed in the Russian team and the defeat would not have been a great tragedy, then the fight with the Cypriots was one of the key ones – in all respects. Of those in which you can not lose points in any case. Moreover, a few days ago, Cyprus with a large score lost to Malta, however, most of the match playing in the minority.

04 September 21:00

Composition

Compared to the previous match, Karpin has significantly changed the starting lineup. This is due to both injuries to some players and the need to go forward and score. The injured Mario Fernandez was replaced at the start by Ilya Samoshnikov (Vyacheslav Karavaev returned to the right flank), Alexander Erokhin, Denis Cheryshev and Fedor Smolov appeared at the base. Arsen Zakharyan and Daler Kuzyaev remained in the reserve, and Alexey Ionov missed the match due to injury.

At the same time, Alexey Miranchuk and Alexander Golovin remained at the start, the head coach of the Russian national team is still confident that these two players can play together and not interfere with each other on the field.

03 September 19:55

Captain

As Karpin promised, the captains in each match of the Russian national team will be different at first. In the first match, the team was taken to the field by Georgy Dzhikia, in the game with Cyprus, Dmitry Barinov became the captain, who until that moment had never tried on the captain’s armband even at Lokomotiv.

First time

Russia opened the scoring in the sixth minute. It turned out that the team had a fairly fast attack, Smolov reached the penalty area, made a pass on the move to Erokhin, who powerfully shot into the far upper corner. This season, in different tournaments, Alexander hit the goal 17 times and scored six goals.

Four minutes later, the Russians created another moment. Miranchuk made a pass with his heel on the move to Karavaev, who moved forward and shot along the goal, but the partners did not have time to reach the ball.

After that, the Russian team moved on to pressing in the center of the field and rolling the ball in their own half of the field. With mistakes in simple situations. And Karpin’s indignation from the curb. It really could have ended in trouble. On the 20th minute, the Cypriots, after a four-man interception, fled into a counterattack, Pittas reached the penalty area and shot – the ball hit the net from the outside.

There were good chances for Ioannou (Erokhin threw himself under the ball and covered it), Karo (his head shot covered Guilherme) and Pittas (the ball flew above the crossbar after his hit).

However, the Russian team also had moments. Smolov hit the crossbar in touch – the goalkeeper helped out. Cheryshev found himself with the ball in an advantageous position after a defender’s mistake – he shot above the gate. But, perhaps, the most dangerous moment in the first half was Miranchuk’s moment in the 39th minute. Golovin made a pass to the center of the penalty area, Miranchuk shot tightly with the bottom – Neophytos reacted, and Cheryshev was prevented from finishing off from the goalkeeper’s.

Second half

During the break, Karpin removed Cheryshev from the game and released Rifat Zhemaletdinov on the field, who missed the game with Croatia due to disqualification. And already in the tenth minute of the second half, the Lokomotiv player scored his first goal for the Russian national team. Golovin made a pass to Smolov, who, in touch, passed a pass into the penalty area, to Zhemaletdinov, who gracefully laid the goalkeeper with a deceitful move, swung the defender and sent the ball into the empty net.

This was Smolov’s second assist in the match, and again the question arose, why the top scorer of the Russian championship did not enter the field at all in the game with Croatia? Which was clearly not in her best condition, and where there was a good chance to try to take three points from the favorite of the group.

At the start of the season, by the way, Smolov has six goals and two assists, Zhemaletdinov has four goals and four assists.

In essence, the game was done – and the Russian team began to slowly switch to economy mode in order to save more energy for the match with Malta. Karpin began to remove the leaders from the game, Zelimkhan Bakaev came out instead of Miranchuk, and Kuzyaev replaced Golovin. Later, instead of Smolov, Konstantin Tyukavin came out, not included in the application for the game with Croatia.

This led to the fact that Cyprus took the ball for itself, locked the Russian team in its half of the field and began to methodically besiege Guilherme’s goal. However, this did not lead to dangerous moments, the Russians at their gates felt quite confident. If in the first half the Cypriots had rather sharp approaches to the opponent’s goal, then in the second half the home team was not allowed to create a single serious moment. At the end of the match, the Cypriots had a series of five standards in a row – no chances. There was a shot on target – right into the hands of Guilherme.

But the very fact that for more than ten minutes the team actually fought off an opponent of the level of Cyprus cannot be counted as pleasant and joyful.