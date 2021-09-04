Russian footballers on the road will play with the Cyprus team as part of the selection for the World Cup – 09/04/2021

A source: RIA News”

In September, the teams of Cyprus and Russia played one match in the qualifying round of the World Cup. On September 1, the Russians drew with the Croats at home (0: 0), on the same day the Cyprus national team lost to the Malta team with a score of 0: 3. Goalkeeper Sergei Pesyakov, who left the training camp of the Russian team by decision of the coaching staff, as well as defender Mario Fernandez and midfielder Alexei Ionov, who were allowed to rest by the coaching staff, will continue to train in Novogorsk. Because of midfielder Daniil Fomin will not play a back injury, he left the location of the national team.

At the pre-match press conferences the head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin noted that the coaching staff had studied the Cyprus team. “We did not adjust to the Croatian national team, but in that match a strong team played against us, which from a certain moment did not allow us to do this,” Karpin said. – We do not want to adapt to the Cyprus national team, but we need to take into account the strengths and weaknesses of the opponent. I think the Cyprus team will play three central defenders, we will take that into account. “

Karpin started from zero

The head coach of the Cyprus national team Nikolaos Kostenoglu highlighted the strengths of the Russian team before the match. “The team is very fast in attack, has a high rhythm, this team behaves competitively on the field, there are good prospects,” Kostenoglu told reporters. – I do not want to make assumptions about the result, the only thing we strive for is to show a good game. I would not like to single out individual players, the team really has strong and promising players. As for the work of the new players, we will only eventually be able to understand how good they are. “

The national teams of Cyprus and Russia played against each other in the qualifying round of the European Championship 2020. At home, the Russian national team won with a score of 1: 0, while away, the Russians defeated an opponent (5: 0).

No explicit captain

The match at the GSP stadium with a capacity of 22,859 spectators will be able to attend 75% of the fans from the total capacity of the arena. As previously reported to TASS in press service Cyprus Football Federation (CPF), due to the situation with the coronavirus is prohibited from selling tickets to fans of guest teams. “Only persons permanently residing in Cyprus will be able to buy tickets, provided that they are fully vaccinated and they have a fan card issued by the Sports Organization of Cyprus,” the source said. press service CPF. The meeting will be served by the refereeing team from Spain, headed by Alejandro Hernandez.

Press attaché Cyprus national team Konstantinos Shiyambulis on Friday told TASS that the match will be able to attend the fans of the Russian national team living in Cyprus. “I don’t know the number of Russian fans, and I also cannot name the exact number of tickets sold for the game, because they are sold online. At the time of Friday evening, about 2 thousand tickets were sold, but we will be able to find out for sure on Saturday, ”Shiyambulis said.

Before the game against Croatia, Russian defender Georgy Jikia on press conferences said that the Russian national team for the next matches with the captain’s armband will be taken out by different players. Karpin called this decision of the players “the only correct one”. Since the fall of 2018, striker Artem Dziuba has been the captain of the Russian national team in most matches; he has not been called up to the national team for the September matches.

Russian national team midfielder Dmitry Barinov at the pre-match press conferences stated that he was ready for the role of captain, but did not confirm that he would be in the game with the Cyprus team. “George on the last press conferences said we don’t have one or two captains. Who will be the captain? You will see everything tomorrow, ”said Barinov. – Are you ready for the role of captain? Of course I’m ready. “