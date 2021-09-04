Salma Hayek admitted that her breasts were enlarged: I changed many sizes

54-year-old actress Salma Hayek is rightfully named one of the most beautiful Hollywood celebrities. Her luxurious feminine forms still adorn the covers of many glossy magazines.

Read alsoHeidi Klum arranged a topless photo shoot on the beach

Repeatedly, the star was accused that her lush breasts were the creation of surgeons. The celebrity herself denies the interference, although she does not deny that the bust was indeed much smaller before.

Actress Salma Hayek in her youth / social network Instagram

On the air of the Red Table Talk program, the actress said that natural processes in the body are to blame. Her breast size varied with pregnancy, menopause, and weight gain.

Many people said that I had artificially enlarged breasts. I don’t blame them! My bust was really smaller before! Just like other parts of my body … For some women, it becomes smaller … I just happened to be one of those whose breasts increased for any reason. For example, when I got better, got pregnant, or when I was in menopause. I changed a lot of sizes, my back really suffered from it. Few people talk about the problems of living with big breasts,

– confesses Hayek.

Actress Salma Hayek / social network Instagram

Read alsoRihanna was first caught on a date with a new boyfriend

The movie star admitted that she began menopause after about 45 years old, she was characterized by mood swings and hot flashes. It was then that her breasts began to grow rapidly.

Recall