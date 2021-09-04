Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz in swimsuits – photo – Glamor – tsn.ua

The star of “Frida” originally congratulated her friend on her 47th birthday.

Famous Hollywood actress Salma Hayek puzzled fans with candid photos, and not only hers.

So, the 54-year-old star decided in a rather original way to congratulate her close friend Penelope Cruz on her 47th birthday, who celebrated it yesterday, April 28.

Hayek shared a collage of two archived photos on her Instagram page. One of which depicted Penelope. In the published photo, she posed in a striking white bodysuit that accentuated her slender figure.

Another photo showed Salma herself in an equally revealing outfit – a white bodice and a light pareo tied at the hips. The actress in the photo sported a pumped-up abs and a tanned body.

“Women in white. We are still celebrating Penelope’s birthday! Accept congratulations!” – said the actress in the photo.

Fans were delighted with their favorite actresses.

Perfect! What then, what now!

There is just a fantastic view!

Divine Figures!

Stunningly sexy!

We will remind, not so long ago, Salma Hayek in a swimsuit flashing big breasts… The celebrity posted a photo in which she posed against the backdrop of the ocean in a purple swimsuit with a deep neckline.

