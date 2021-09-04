Salma Hayek reveals why she initially refused to star in The Eternals

Salma Hayek will soon be making her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in The Eternals, but few people know that the actress has almost turned down a role in this film.

Salma Hayek (Photo: Thomas Niedermueller / Getty Images)

Hayek had many prejudices against the project. She thought that the showrunners would offer her a secondary role, or she would get the image of someone’s grandmother or a woman of easy virtue: “I said,“ Forget it. Only God knows whose grandmother they want me to play. ” However, as soon as I found out that the director of the film was Chloe Zhao, I immediately agreed to meet and discuss everything, ”the actress tells about her doubts in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Salma Hayek (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images)

Note, Salma Hayek got one of the key characters of Ajax. She will play the spiritual leader of the Eternals, who has superpower and the ability to heal. In the comics, this hero was a man, but for the film adaptation, it was decided to present him in a female form.

Recall that the plot of the film “The Eternals” is based on the comics of the same name by Jack Kirby about the race of supermen who appeared five million years ago to look after the earthlings and come to their aid in case of danger. And now, this moment comes: the existence of the planet is under threat and the Eternals are forced to emerge from the gloom. The premiere is already on November 4!