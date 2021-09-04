Screen stars, rally victim and ATP Cup cap. Where are the 2000 tennis stars

Roger Federer found four generations at once: he fought Andre Agassi, who was playing tennis, dominated Lleyton Hewitt and Marat Safin, found equals in the person of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, became an example for the Nextgen generation. In 2021, some are trying to overthrow Big-3, others are healing their wounds, and some are on vacation for a long time.

Andre Agassi (USA)

Andre Agassi, Rod Laver, Pete Sapras Photo: Getty Images

US Open Osaka sets a personal record for rage and throws a racket HOUR AGO

Personal meetings: 8-4

Then: 16 years old, early career in 1986

Agassi’s departure closed an entire generation – Boris Becker, Pete Sampras, Evgeny Kafelnikov, Marat Safin – and activated Federer’s greatness. The change of eras passed quickly and painlessly: the young overthrew his aging colleague. In the last point at the 2005 US Open, Agassi failed the final (3: 6, 6: 2, 6 (1): 7, 1: 6) and gave the number 1 of the world ranking to Rog. On the court of Arthur Ash a year later, he scored an unpleasant double – the last run at the “BS” Agassi lost the 112th racket of the world to Benjamin Becker. Andre sent air kisses, cried and bowed to his beloved audience, who stood up to see off the genius – the 8-time Major winner in his career managed to go bald, marry one of the most influential tennis players in the Open Era, Steffi Graf, and think about continuing the tennis dynasty.

Now: 51

The owners of 30 “TBSh” for two could not easily part with tennis – Agassi and Graf are regularly noticed on the courts with rackets. They even put together a business in Las Vegas on this: for those who wish – a luxury tour and gourmet dining in restaurants, private cocktail parties with zero stars and a personal master class from the couple. André also works within the walls of the Catholic school, where poor youth are taught – in 2009, 2010 and 2020, 100% of the academy graduates entered higher educational institutions. The great and future son is on the pencil – however, instead of the racket, young Jaden Gil is mastering the bat in major league baseball.

Marat Safin (Russia)

Marat Safin Photo: Getty Images

Personal meetings: 11-2

Then: 17 years old, career start in 1997

One of the main antagonists of the ATP 2000s, Marat Safin, was loved for his spontaneity, emotionality and backhand jumping. The charismatic Russian charmed the crowd by breaking rackets – he sent 1,055 of them to be thrown away. The equipment supplier even gifted him a snowboard with this engraved number. Fans turned a blind eye to the showman’s flaw – unexpected antics outweighed any incident. That only there is an episode at Roland Garros -2004, when in the middle of a match with Felix Mantilla, he pulled down his shorts.

Now: 41

Marat made his way to the hearts of tennis fans and on their love reached the final of the US Open-2020, where he gnawed out Rafa Nadal’s “Helmet”. The American Major held a virtual tournament among the former champions of America. 60% of votes against 40% – the graphic cup went to Russia.

Safin has repeatedly stated that he played tennis against his will: “I never liked him, I felt pressure and did it only out of commitment.” But he never ended up with sports. Marat participates in veteran matches, became the captain of the Russians in the new ATP Cup team tournament. In Australia in 2020, the national team did not take the title, but Safin was well remembered. This was preceded by a great broadcast of the final of the US Open-2019 with the participation of Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal, a ceremonial cameo at the Paris Masters and a visit to the Italian academy to Maria Sharapova.

Andy Roddick (USA)

Andy Roddick at the 2012 US Open Photo: Eurosport

Personal meetings: 22-4

Then: 18 years old, early 2000s

The charming American was remembered for his nervousness on the court and serving at 230 km / h. He fired so hard and in place that the S&V was useless. It worked with everyone except Federer – Andy remained a “client” of the Swiss. During his career, he mastered only one “BS” – at the US Open-2003 he beat Juan Carlos Ferrero – 6: 3, 7 (2): 6, 6: 3.

Now: 39 years old

“I’m glad Andy Roddick will be commenting on Wimbledon this year. Roddick is a man “-

Federer.

Following the witty American John McEnroe, Roddick easily found himself on television. In front of the camera, Andy is cheerful and witty, sarcastic and spontaneous. He does not spare either the lucky losers or the elite. Djokovic, for example, was recently joked about taking care of nutrition: “I didn’t even know what gluten was when I played tennis. Maybe I should have read, and then I would have won Wimbledon. ” On the air, Roddick jokingly told why he left tennis at the age of 30.

“Sir Andy, could you please tell me how to maintain a positive balance of face-to-face encounters against Djokovic?” – asked one of the Twitter users during the live.

“Of course. You need to end your career before the next fight with him, ”retorted Andy.

Fernando Gonzalez (Chile)

Fernando Gonzalez, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic Photo: Getty Images

Personal meetings: 12-1

Then: 19 years old, career start 1999

In 2004, the Athens Olympics were captured by the Chileans – Fernando Gonzalez and Nicholas Massa took a personal and a couple at the Olympic Games. In singles, the Santiago native defeated two top 20 players, including the second in the world, Andy Roddick, and took bronze from Taylor Dent, and paired with Massu became the country’s first Olympic champion. True, his compatriot outdid him – the next day he scored a double, defeating another American Mardi Fish in the single final.

Now: 41

In January, the Chilean organized the Escuela Fernando Gonzalez tennis school, where the stars of Nextgen are happy to visit idols: Christian Garin has practiced with a guru more than once. Like Andy Roddick, Fernando is an expert on ESPN, where he made his debut at RG -2020.

David Nalbandian (Argentina)

David Nalbandyan Photo: Getty Images

Personal meetings: 11-8

Then: 18 years old, start of career in 2000

The closest to the celestial dweller was the Argentinian, who regularly harassed Federer on hard. He became the most progressive youngster in the ATP: 20-year-old David, in his first “BS”, reached the final, where he lost to Lleyton Hewitt. He finished that season 12th, but his main career victories – in the middle of autumn 2007 – dragged him into the top 3. In three weeks, Nalbandian won two super tournaments in Madrid and Paris – he beat the first and second rackets of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal a couple of times, and also pricked the third in the world Novak Djokovic.

Now: 39 years old

The ex-third racket of the world advises the 21-year-old Serb Miomir Kecmanovic. The 2002 Wimbledon finalist was already a member of the tennis player’s team at tournaments in Cordoba and Buenos Aires, worked with him at the Masters in Rome, Roland Garros and Wimbledon. But only a couple of times Djokovic’s colleague ran beyond the second round in the ATP-250.

Although one dependency of the Argentine could deprive the world of this tandem. In 2020, he miraculously survived a rally accident. During the last race in the vicinity of Buenos Aires, Nalbandian lost control of the control and did a couple of somersaults in the air. Fortunately, both he and the navigator managed to survive.

Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus)

Marcos Baghdatis Photo: Getty Images

Face-to-face meetings: 7-1

Then: 21 years old, start of career in 2003

The most famous Cypriot in the tennis world and one of the longest-serving tennis players – for the last 10 years, Marcos has been enjoying the tour without any title claims. Silently in 2016, he made it to the fourth round of the US Open. The best result – the final of the Australian Open-2006, where Baghdatis was hung up by the Swiss – 7: 5, 5: 7, 0: 6, 2: 6.

Now: 36 years old

The hero and guest journalist of Fox Sports with ex-tennis player Daniela Hantukhova discusses tournament layouts and interviews the top. But the Cypriot does not let go of the racket either – with Tommy Haas, Greg Rusedski, he is still taking titles at the 2019 veteran tournament of champions. To knead the bones, it will be released on September 13th.

Tommy Haas (Germany)

Tommy Haas Photo: Getty Images

Personal meetings: 13-5

Then: 18 years old, career start 1996

The German is known because of the final with Kafelnikov in Sydney in the 2000s – for Germany he became the first in many years who made his way so far in the grid. Then Haas lost to the peak Russian in a hot five-set format. Also, the first nine years ago, he started the war with toilet breaks, which in 2021, because of Stefanos Tsitsipas, became the headliner of the major. The German often complained about Murray – he allegedly pretended to be injured, and after the break he played as if nothing bothered him. Point Tommy confirmed the case at the US Open in 2012 – then the Briton took the fifth game and the match from Djokovic only after a protracted timeout – 7: 6 (10), 7: 5, 2: 6, 3: 6, 6: 2.

Now: 43 years old

Like all the heroes of the 2000s, Tommy annually participates in the tournament of champions with Radek Stepanek, Bagdatis and Rusedski, effectively flaunts half-naked on local courts, collecting Twitter likes.

Lleyton Hewitt (Australia)

Lleyton Hewitt Photo: Imago

Personal meetings: 18-9

Then: 18 years old, career start in 1998

In appearance and play, the young Australian resembled the great predecessors – Jimmy Connors and Andre Agassi. Not distinguished by his height, high-speed and mobile, he preferred to wind kilometers on the back, but at the same time he played well on the counterattack. Finally, he possessed incredible qualities of a fighter, which at the age of 17 allowed him to take the title in Adelaide, and on the courts of Queen’s Club, beat Sampras himself in the final. Two years later, the teenager ended up in the top ten, qualified for the Final and issued the US Open-2001.

Now: 40 years old

More often than on the court, Lleyton appears in TV studios or on podcast recordings. One of these, Down The Line, he does for a local channel called Wide World of Sports. In 2020, together with tennis players, Hewitt actively participated in charity events. With pasta maker Old El Paso, Leighton supported families in need of food – for every Australian victory at the AO, 100 lunch boxes were sent to the donation box. The kits were sold all over the world.

At the beginning of 2021, he, like five other tennis players, was nominated for induction into the International Hall of Fame. The “players of honor” were American Lisa Raymond, two Spaniards (Juan Carlos Ferrero and Sergi Brugera) and Swede Jonas Bjorkman.

Greatness, elegance and a battle of generations. What Federer gave tennis

Follow the sports news in Viber

US Open $ 65 to $ 3650 with wine and liquor. US Open ticket prices HOUR AGO