second wind of Litecoin and Dogecoin :: RBC.Crypto

Lead analyst at 8848 Invest Viktor Pershikov on the prospects of two altcoins and how to hedge risks correctly

The opinions of experts may not coincide with the position of the editorial board. RBC-Crypto does not provide investment advice, the material is published for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency is a volatile asset that can lead to financial losses.

The essence of the investment idea:

buying LTC at the current price with a stop of $ 150 and a target of $ 350;

buying DOGE at the current price with a stop of $ 0.2 and a target of $ 0.7.

Description of the idea:

LTC, as a blockchain project over the past few years, has developed technologically faster and more directionally than the BTC network. In terms of scaling, Litecoin is 3-4 times more efficient than BTC. Thus, fundamentally, this asset has always remained attractive. However, from the mining point of view, LTC cryptocurrency and its forks have always lost to BTC, the mining of which is not comparable in volume to unpopular competitors.

At the same time, the rise in prices in April-May 2021 showed that the DOGE meme-coin, which was previously a “bonus” for those who mined LTC on old L3 miners, suddenly turned into a main asset, giving at the moment a profit of 4-5 times more LTC mining, taking into account the rise of the DOGE rate to the level of $ 0.74. The obsolete L3 and L3 + have become a gold mine.

The industry has not spared this story, and now new Antminer L7 miners are available for pre-order, which are 16 times more efficient than one L3. The manufacturer already has these miners, and with the increase in the number of their connections to the network, the hashrate will grow, the complexity will partly grow and the rate of cryptocurrencies on this algorithm will also respond to changes in the mining infrastructure of these coins.

I expect a gradual increase in LTC and DOGE network performance against the backdrop of the launch of new equipment and expect the prices of these assets to rise. Even despite the fact that they will not overtake BTC mining in popularity, the potential profitability and investment attractiveness in assets allows us to count on price increases, including against the backdrop of demand for assets from market participants.

I estimate the likelihood of this idea being realized at 69%. The risks in this investment idea are primarily associated with the risks of reducing the capitalization of the entire market, since there is no fundamental negative in the projects themselves. At the same time, the characterization of DOGE as a meme coin seems to me rather a plus than a minus.

To hedge a position, I recommend using futures or options. You can buy a monthly put-option with a strike of $ 40 thousand, which will help level the decline in the value of the “portfolio” if the benchmark and capitalization suddenly begin to decline. Also for these purposes, you can use the sale of a BTC or ETH futures with leverage in order to hedge the purchase of two altcoins. Depending on the amount of investment in the investment and the preferred hedging method, you can choose one or another derivative.

– Ethereum price exceeded $ 4 thousand for the first time since May

– A new risk of a market crash? Why the rise of altcoins can turn into a fall

– In the United States began an investigation into the operator of the crypto exchange Uniswap

You can find more news about cryptocurrencies in our telegram channel RBC-Crypto.