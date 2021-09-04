Selena Gomez shared pictures from a trip to Chicago with her mom

Selena Gomez with her mom Mandy

A few hours ago, 27-year-old Selena Gomez posted on Instagram a series of pictures taken during a recent trip to Chicago. The singer went on a trip with her 43-year-old mother Mandy Cornett – together they explored the main attractions of the city, walked and took memorable photos.

However, Selena and Mandy did not go to Chicago with a tourist purpose. In her last post, Gomez revealed that their trip was timed to coincide with CrimeCon. On it, the star, along with her mother and other volunteers, tried to help solve the murder case of 17-year-old Kurt Owl (in 1981, a teenager disappeared from a party in a suburb of Cleveland, and five days later was found dead in a nearby gorge).

My mother and I are tourists. We take great pictures. Oh, and we went to CrimeCon. Love you chicago

– Selena wrote on Instagram.

A special thanks to Selena and her mother for their help in solving the 39-year-old crime was published on the official conference page on Instagram:

We were especially honored to host Selena Gomez and her mom Mandy this weekend at CrimeCon. They were great detectives and, along with hundreds of others, helped Kurt Owl’s family.

By the way, on the way to Chicago and back, Selena Gomez observed special security measures associated with the rapidly spreading coronavirus around the world. In one of the new pictures, the star appeared in a protective mask – by the way, Bella Hadid recently published a similar photo in her microblog.

