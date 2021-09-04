Selena Gomez spoke about “toxic relationship” with Justin Bieber and had two meetings in New York

Selena Gomez

After a long hiatus, Selena Gomez returned to show business, and now her name is on the front pages. New projects, new songs, new stylish images … Literally every day, the 27-year-old singer reminds her fans of herself. So, today the star was seen in New York, where she had several business meetings planned at once.

First, the artist went to Z100 Radio to talk about her latest singles Lose You To Love Me and Look At Her Now (dedicated to the difficult relationship with Justin Bieber) and the new film “The Dead Don’t Die” by Jim Jarmusch. For a meeting with journalists, Selena chose a very bright image: a trouser set in a rich turquoise shade, which she complemented with a black top and black stilettos. A little later, Selena changed her clothes and went to another meeting in a spectacular tiger-colored silk dress with high slits along the leg.

The singer looked pleased: she smiled, greeted the fans. Now Selena, in principle, as they say, has a bright streak: after a prolonged depression and long-term treatment in rehab, she found peace of mind, said goodbye to her difficult past and begins a new chapter in her life. This is helped by work – Gomez’s new tracks were greeted with a bang – and a reassessment of values: the girl no longer wants toxic relationships. This is exactly what she had with Justin Bieber:

When this is your first love and much in life in general, the relationship can be a little toxic. You get codependency, and you think it’s love. You get used to the fact that you have passion, disappointment, quarrels, and you think that this is love. And I believed in this for a long time. Now I want a real relationship. So that they are not codependent, complex, with communication problems. As you get older, you already understand who suits you, and you find people who are on the same wavelength with you,

– Selena said in an interview, stressing that she has been completely alone for two years.

It is clear that it was about the ex-boyfriend of the singer Justin Bieber, with whom the artist had a difficult relationship since 2010. They then converged, then diverged, until they finally scattered two years ago. Soon after, Bieber resumed an affair with his other ex-girlfriend, Hailey Baldwin, whom he later married. Selena was going through this period hard, but now she says that everything is in the past, and asks not to push their foreheads against Haley.