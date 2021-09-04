Semi-nude Kendall Jenner puzzled fans with a new photo: “What is this pose?”

Famous American model and Instagram blogger Kendall Jenner starred in an advertisement for the French clothing brand Jacquemus.

The girl published a photo on her page on the social network and puzzled fans.

On one of them, the supermodel hung in an incomprehensible position on a rope. At the same time, the beauty put on only stockings, sandals and a handbag.

Kendall Jenner, photo from Instagram

“What’s going on in this second photo,” subscribers asked.

There were also comments with the question: “what is this pose?”

Danielle_cerasani: “People are dying for our country today Kendall. Perhaps there are even more important things you can share, such as sympathy for the families of the military who lost their brother, son, besides your new nude picture on the swing.”

Comments, Instagram models

Kendall Jenner’s candid photos have provoked dozens of hate comments.

“Do you do all this just for the sake of money? I heard that models are girls who wear clothes,” the subscriber was outraged.

Kendall Jenner, photo from Instagram model

Yet not all blog readers criticized the model’s image:

“She does her job and makes money,” fans defended Kendall.

