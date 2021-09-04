Sensation of the US Open – 2021: the 5th seeding Andrei Rublev in 5 sets lost to the American Tiafoe, who was helped by the public

The Russian failed to qualify for the second week of the US Open. Rublev’s defeat was the third failure of top tennis players of the day.

To the screams and screams of the audience. Rublev in five sets sensationally lost to an American at the US Open

The seventh racket of the world Andrey Rublev in five sets sensationally lost in the third round of the US Open to an American tennis player Francis Tiafoe, which rounds out the top 50. The screams and screams of the local audience accompanied the entire match.





Friday was a sensation day at the US Open. Despite the fact that the seeded ones can already meet each other from the 3rd round, some defeats were a surprise. For women, the two-time champion of the tournament unexpectedly left the race Naomi Osaka (3rd seeding number). Japanese woman in three sets stopped by 18-year-old Canadian Leila Fernandez, ranked 75th in the WTA rankings. For men, he was forced to cover the racket of the 3rd seeding Stefanos Tsitsipas… A Greek with Russian roots lost in five games to an 18-year-old Carlos Alcaras Garfia from Spain, who is already called the heir Nadal.





As for the Russians, on the fifth day of the tournament Daria Kasatkina (25) lost to Ukrainian in two sets Elina Svitolina (5) – 4: 6, 2: 6, and Camilla Rakhimova (LL) lost to the champion Roland Garros with exactly the same score Barbora Kreichikova (eight). The first of the representatives of Russia in the second week of the US Open made his way Daniil Medvedev (2) who did not experience much trouble against the Spanish veteran Pablo Andujar and even gave him a wheel.





The last of our tennis players to enter the court on Friday was Andrei Rublev – 7th racket in the world and 5th seeded. In the first round, he dealt with the Croatian giant Ivo Karlovic in three sets, and in the second – with the Spaniard Pedro Martinez-Portero in four.





Andrey’s rival in the third round was his peer – American Francis Tiafoe, whom our guy knows very well from his matches at the junior level. So the tennis players met in the quarterfinals of the youth US Open – 2014, and then Tiafoe turned out to be stronger. At the ATP level, the rivals had not yet played and, according to the American, who now occupies 50th place in the ranking, he was looking forward to meeting Rublev: “I studied the grid and really wanted to go through the first two rounds to play with Andrey. I hope they will put us on a large court, and the stands will help me. I really want to make Rublyov. “

At the start of the match, Rublev almost immediately made a break – 2: 1, and in the next game he repelled the opponent’s attacks. In the future, the tennis players clearly kept their serve and Andrey won the set with a minimal advantage – 6: 4 in 32 minutes. In the second game, the players had plenty of chances to take someone else’s serve, but for the time being they could not do it. In the 8th game, Tiafoe finally made a break, and then was able to serve for the set – 6: 3. In the third set, there was again an abundance of break points, which tennis players could not use for a long time. And when, in the 9th game, Francis nevertheless made a break, then he could not apply for the set – 5: 5. It came to a tie-break, where Andrei did not convert the set point and the American got the game – 7: 6 (8: 6).

It is worth noting that the entire match Tiafoe turned himself on and the audience, with gestures urging the audience to support him more actively. The screams and screams were sometimes delayed, and the umpire had to call the fans to order. In the 4th set, Francis again took the lead with a break – 4: 2, but he was so excited about his success that he missed the thread of the game and allowed Rublev to win 4 games in a row, and with them the game – 6: 4. The fate of the ticket to the 1/8 finals was decided in the fifth set, which Rublev frankly failed. Tiafoe made two breaks, led 5: 0 and finished the match in his favor – 4: 6, 6: 3, 7: 6, 4: 6, 6: 1 in 3 hours 48 minutes.

So Andrei Rublev could not get out in the second week of the US Open. For the Russian, this was the ninth five-set fight in his career and he won only three of them.

All five-set matches of Andrey Rublev (9): Roland Garros-2017. Shvartsman – Rublev – 0: 6, 6: 4, 6: 2, 6: 7, 9: 7.

Wimbledon 2017. Rublev – Travaglia – 6: 7, 6: 3, 7: 5, 1: 6, 7: 5.

Wimbledon 2017. Ramos-Vignolas – Rublev – 7: 5, 6: 7, 4: 6, 6: 3, 6: 4.

Davis Cup 2017. Fuchovich – Rublev – 6: 2, 6: 4, 5: 7, 2: 6, 6: 3.

Australian Open-2018. Rublev – Ferrer – 7: 5, 6: 7, 6: 2, 6: 7, 6: 2.

Roland Garros 2020. Rublev – Querry – 6: 7, 6: 7, 7: 5, 6: 4, 6: 3.

Roland Garros 2021. Struff – Rublev – 6: 3, 7: 6, 4: 6, 3: 6, 6: 4.

Wimbledon – 2021. Fuchovich – Rublev – 6: 3, 4: 6, 4: 6, 6: 0, 6: 3.

US Open – 2021. Tiafoe – Rublev – 4: 6, 6: 3, 7: 6, 4: 6, 6: 1.

The defeat of the Russian was the third failure of the top tennis players of the day at the US Open. First, Tsitsipas lost (3rd seed), then Osaka (3), and now Rublev (5) covered the racket.