Sergio Perez it was very disappointing to be out of the fight

Due to an unfortunate coincidence of circumstances, Sergio Perez was unable to advance to the second part of qualification in Zandvoort and hopes that the team will draw conclusions from the mistakes.

Question: You said on the radio that traffic interfered with you, but it was not shown on the broadcast. What happened?

Sergio Perez: It’s a combination of several factors. First of all, we did not expect the track condition to improve so much. Perhaps too much fuel was poured before my first attempt. At the end of the session, we followed the results of other riders, and it turned out that I would not have time to start a fast lap – I was missing about one and a half seconds.

Perhaps we should have left the track earlier, but at that moment we did not know how important it was. It seems to me that I left the boxes two minutes before the end of the session, but I had to miss a lot of cars. There was enough time, but the others drove very slowly down the pit lane.

Because of all this, I did not have time to drive a fast circle. This is very disappointing, because we had a good pace, and we could take the first row of the starting grid. I drove faster and faster, there was more confidence in the car – in general, we lost a lot. There is a difficult race ahead, but I hope to minimize losses and win back some positions.

Question: You said that you are happy with the car – for the first time it behaved so well?

Sergio Perez: In my opinion, we had a good pace in relation to the opponents, and we saw that we could win back the time. I am sure that we would have achieved an excellent result in qualifying.

Question: Did you talk to the team about what happened?

Sergio Perez: I want to discuss this with the engineers and find out what we did wrong. I’m not going to blame any particular person – in my opinion, we are all to blame.

Q: You took 16th place in qualification on a track where it is difficult to overtake. Are you planning to serve your engine replacement penalty this weekend?

Sergio Perez: We think about it. The team will consider all options.

Q: You had problems in Spa, and this weekend the team miscalculated the time to go to the track. There were other problems at the beginning of the year. Are you wondering why this is happening?

Sergio Perez: This year I am working with people new to me, and we are trying to understand everything in detail. You gave examples of situations where you could have worked better. We learn from mistakes and become stronger. It is a pity that I have problems, and it is rather difficult to accept them, but now nothing can be done. I hope we will draw conclusions and move on.

Question: Is there a chance to overtake in the race? Or is it impossible to win back positions on this track?

Sergio Perez: Nobody knows what to expect from the race – tomorrow a lot can happen. Let’s see.

Question: Four past sessions were interrupted six times by red flags. Given the characteristics of this circuit, are you expecting red flags in the race?

Sergio Perez: The track is very difficult, anything is possible on Sunday. It is difficult to chase and overtake rivals here, but I will try to conduct the race as best as possible.

Q: Some of the riders said that one of the problems is the sand on the asphalt outside the trajectory. Does this create additional complications?

Sergio Perez: Yes. In addition, due to the fact that Zandvoort has a lot of medium speed and fast corners, it is very difficult to chase opponents here.