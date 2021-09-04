Severstal – SKA – 2: 3, video, goals, review of the KHL championship match, debut of Matvey Michkov

Petersburg SKA opened the new season of the KHL with an away match in Cherepovets with local Severstal. The teams met less than a week ago in St. Petersburg at the pre-season tournament named after N.G. Puchkova, and then today’s owners were stronger – 3: 2. True, this did not prevent the army team from taking the final first place.

Compared to that game, the rosters of both teams have undergone some changes. In the main clip of Severstal there was a place for several KHL debutants, including the first Estonian in the history of the league. Roberta Roba, however, the combinations of the remaining attacking triples and defensive duos remained practically the same as were used Andrey Razin at the Puchkov memorial.

The SKA line-up, on the contrary, has changed not only in terms of names, but also in terms of the filling of the links. In particular, the newly minted goalkeeper of Petersburgers remained outside the application for the match. Lars Johanssonand the striker Evgeny Timkin, who in the previous season was in the fourth three with Vladislav Kamenev and Artyom Shvets-Rogov, received the captain’s patch and appeared in the first combination with Linden Wei and Anton Burdasov, as it was in the last game of the army team during the preseason with Avangard Omsk.

But the main news was the appearance in the application of a 16-year-old striker Matvey Michkova, who made his senior hockey debut in the first match of the St. Petersburg tournament against Sochi and immediately distinguished himself with an abandoned puck.

Answering the question how SKA will introduce Matvey into the squad, the head coach of the army team Valery Bragin said: “Michkov is a player with character, I think he has a good future. Of course, we will carefully bring him to the composition. He can walk the entire vertical of the club, but we will monitor his physical condition. “

And now, in the first match of the regular season, Michkov was declared the 13th striker. Matvey’s debut in the KHL happened already in the seventh minute, but before his first appearance on the ice other players were shining.

Already in the second minute from the transfer of another KHL debutant as part of SKA Fredrik Hendemark opened an account Kirill Marchenko, but after three minutes, Severstal, having received the right to implement the majority, restored equality through the efforts Roberta Roba, who became the first Estonian in KHL history to score a puck.



But now let’s get back to Michkov. Matvey, having made his debut in the KHL at the age of 16 years and 267 days, took fourth place in the list of the youngest hockey players in the history of the league and displaced the striker of Metallurg Magnitogorsk Danilu Yurovawho played his first match last season.

The debut of the young talent turned out to be very bright. Already in the first shift, he appeared on the ice in the first combination instead of Evgeniya Timkina, made a shot towards the goal Konstantin Shostakbut the puck flew close to the bar.

Matvey was generally one of the most active SKA players. Already at the very beginning of the second period, in which he went out on the ice from the first seconds, Michkov got an excellent opportunity to score the first goal in the KHL, but he could not beat Shostak when he went one-on-one.

And already at the end of the twenty minutes Matvey himself brought him to a rendezvous with the goalkeeper Anton Burdasova, but he only earned a bullet, which he failed to translate into a goal Kirill Marchenko…

Michkov’s playing time totaled 13 minutes and 15 seconds (eighth result among SKA strikers) in 18 shifts.

Matvey became SKA’s most throwing player – four attempts made him Konstantin Shostak come into play. However, Michkov did not manage to score, just as he did not manage to score points. But he still made his contribution to the victory of the Petersburgers. It was from his transfer to Anton Burdasova the SKA attack began, which ended with the winning goal Linden Vey…

Petersburgers won, although not without problems, but this match made it clear to SKA fans that their rising star is already capable of a lot.