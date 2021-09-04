Slovakia – Croatia. Forecast and bet for 1.85 / Football predictions

On September 4, in the fifth round of the qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup European zone in Bratislava at the Tegelné Pole stadium, the Slovak national team will play against the Croatian national team. The game will start at 21:45 Moscow time. Slovakia – Croatia: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

Slovakia

Summer team Slovakia played at the European Championship, gaining only three points in the group with Spain, Croatia and Poland and was unable to make it to the playoffs of the tournament.

But in the qualifying round for the upcoming world championship in Qatar, the Falcons were not inferior yet, gaining six points in four games and are currently in third place in the group, one point behind the leaders’ duo.

In the first round, the Slovaks played away in a 0: 0 draw with Cyprus, then shared the points at home with Malta 2: 2, losing 0: 2 during the match, after which they beat Russia at home with a score of 2: 1.

On the eve of the same, Slovakia painted an away world match with Slovenia, playing 1: 1. In the last 11 matches of the selection for the World Cup, she suffered only two defeats and won seven victories.

Croatia

At the last European Championship, the national team Croatia reached the 1/8 finals of the tournament, where she lost in extra time to the Spanish national team with a score of 3: 5.

The checkers started their qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup unsuccessfully, losing 0: 1 on the road to Slovenia. After that, they do not lose in this competition.

First, they dealt with Cyprus and Malta at home, winning 1: 0 and 3: 0, respectively. And on the first day of autumn, the Croats in Moscow played a world with Russia, playing 0: 0.

Note that in the last eight matches in the qualifying rounds of the world championships, Croatia suffered only one defeat, having won four wins and three draws.

Between themselves, these teams held six meetings, in which the Croats won four times and a draw was recorded twice. The last time they met was in the selection for Euro 2020, and then they won the checkers twice – 3: 1 and 4: 0.

Forecast and rate

In this fight, bookmakers give preference to guests. For the victory of Croatia they offer – 2.06…

They give to Victoria in Slovakia – 3.88, draw scored – in 3.52…

Since the Croats in this selection do not play well outside their native walls, then in this fight we will take a chance put on the owners’ win.