Sobchak talked about how she relates to body positivity

Ksenia does not like the new Western trend that promotes an unhealthy lifestyle.

The scandalous TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak gave an interview to the YouTube channel “Beginning”. Irina Bezrukova remembered the words of the journalist about body positivity. In 2015, Ksenia criticized women for being overweight. As it turned out, Sobchak’s attitude towards this issue has not changed much.

The girl said that she does not criticize anyone, and everyone can live the way he wants. At the same time, Ksenia noted that promoting a harmful lifestyle is not a way out of the situation.

“I don’t like the modern Western trend. From the slogan “love yourself”, people moved on to imposing, in my opinion, not very healthy people, ”Sobchak said in an interview.

As an example, the girl remembered the cover of a popular American magazine, which featured a full model. Ksenia noted that this is not just a “chubby”, but a girl with obesity.

“There was a slogan that body positive is a new trend. I am against this trend. I believe that there is a fine line between accepting yourself and the fact that you stop taking care of yourself altogether, ”said the TV presenter.

Ksenia added that the line on this issue still needs to be found. According to Sobchak, she herself does not like much about herself, but she accepted it. However, this does not mean that you need to finally launch yourself.

The TV presenter added that you need to strive for perfection, and if it does not work out, then you already need to accept it. And showing unhealthy people on the covers just because otherwise someone might be offended or upset is stupidity.

“We are all born different. We are given different things. This does not mean that you are worse than someone else, but it means that you have it differently. But this “we are all beautiful”, well, no. Let’s be realistic. Beautiful – Angelina Jolie, and we are all – well, so-so, with a beer pull, ”- said Ksenia.

We will remind, recently Sobchak very sharply spoke out to the managers of the Italian group Maneslin.