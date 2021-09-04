Sony invites to a new sale of PS4 and PS5 games on the PS Store – Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart giveaways for the first time

Company Sony Interactive Entertainment launched in a digital store PS Store a new sale of games for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.
One of the most notable offers of the action called “Weekend sale“has become an action adventure game Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which received the first discount since the release. Before September 7th inclusively, you can buy the standard edition of the hit Insomniac Games for 4,784 rubles (-13%)…
Together with the new Ratchet & Clank, two more PlayStation exclusives temporarily fell in price, namely a remake Demon’s Souls for PS5 and action adventure Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales… Both projects are now giving away with the largest discounts of all time – 3.794 and 2,880 rubles respectively…
Other interesting sale offers:
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Digital Deluxe Edition – 5,517 ₽ (-eleven%)
- Demon’s Souls: Digital Deluxe Edition – 5.174 ₽ (-25%)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Ultimate Edition – 4.124 ₽ (-25%)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition – 1,143 ₽ (-56%)
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising – 1,934 ₽ (-57%)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man – 1,424 ₽ (-50%)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: GOTY Edition – 2,147 ₽ (-40%)
- Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition – 1,768 ₽ (-67%)
- Red Dead Redemption II: Ultimate Edition – 2,065 ₽ (-65%)
See the full list here…
Read also: A week before Battlefield 2042: Crytek has dated the release of Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 remasters…