Sony invites to a new sale of PS4 and PS5 games on the PS Store – Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart giveaways for the first time

Company Sony Interactive Entertainment launched in a digital store PS Store a new sale of games for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

One of the most notable offers of the action called “Weekend sale“has become an action adventure game Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which received the first discount since the release. Before September 7th inclusively, you can buy the standard edition of the hit Insomniac Games for 4,784 rubles (-13%) …

Together with the new Ratchet & Clank, two more PlayStation exclusives temporarily fell in price, namely a remake Demon’s Souls for PS5 and action adventure Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales… Both projects are now giving away with the largest discounts of all time – 3.794 and 2,880 rubles respectively …

Other interesting sale offers:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Digital Deluxe Edition – 5,517 ₽ (-eleven%)

Digital Deluxe Edition – (-eleven%) Demon’s Souls: Digital Deluxe Edition – 5.174 ₽ (-25%)

(-25%) Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Ultimate Edition – 4.124 ₽ (-25%)

(-25%) Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition – 1,143 ₽ (-56%)

(-56%) Immortals: Fenyx Rising – 1,934 ₽ (-57%)

(-57%) Marvel’s Spider-Man – 1,424 ₽ (-50%)

(-50%) Marvel’s Spider-Man: GOTY Edition – 2,147 ₽ (-40%)

(-40%) Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition – 1,768 ₽ (-67%)

(-67%) Red Dead Redemption II: Ultimate Edition – 2,065 ₽ (-65%)

See the full list here…

