“Spartak” expressed confidence in the head coach after his meeting with Fedun :: Football :: RBC Sport

The head of the club’s press service said that on Saturday Rui Vitoria discussed ways out of a difficult situation with Fedun and CEO Yevgeny Melezhikov

Dmitry Zelenov, the head of Spartak’s press service, told Sport24 that head coach Rui Vitoria enjoys the full support of the club’s management, and on Saturday he met with the team’s owner Leonid Fedun.

“Did someone in the club say that Rui is leaving? He enjoys the full support of the management. Today, for example, Vitoria talked for a long time with Leonid Fedun and Evgeny Melezhikov (general director of the club. – RBK), the current affairs in the team and the ways out of the difficult situation were discussed, ”Zelenov said.

Vitoria took over Spartak in May, replacing Domenico Tedesco. Under his leadership, in eight official matches, “Spartak” suffered five defeats, won two wins and once drew. After six rounds in the Russian championship, the club takes 10th place with 7 points.

At the end of August, the RB-Sport portal reported that during the pause for the national teams’ games, Vitoria would be dismissed if the club promptly resolved the issue with the team’s new coach. Later, Fedun, in a conversation with RBC, called this information speculation.

Later, the Sport24 portal reported that Stanislav Cherchesov is considered a candidate for the head coach of Spartak. The club also denied this information.