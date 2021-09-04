Spartak said that Rui Vitoria enjoys the full support of the management

Spartak said that the head coach of the red and white Rui Vitoria enjoys the full support of the club’s management.

“Did someone in the club say that Rui was leaving? He enjoys the full support of the management. Today, for example, Vitoria talked for a long time with Leonid Fedun and Yevgeny Melezhikov, the current affairs in the team and the ways out of the difficult situation were discussed, ”the press service of“ Spartak ”told the“ Championship ”correspondent Andrey Pankov.

Vitoria took charge of Spartak ahead of the start of this season. The Portuguese specialist replaced Domenico Tedesco, who refused to renew his contract with the club.

Spartak got off to a bad start under Vitoria’s leadership. Muscovites were unable to make it to the group stage of the Champions League, losing to Benfica in the qualifying tournament on aggregate with a score of 0: 4.

In the RPL, the team is also doing badly. In six rounds, the red and white scored only seven points. After that, there were rumors about the dismissal of Vitoria.