Stellar corpses kill their companions: a new type of supernova is discovered

The very suspicious radiation was first discovered by American astronomers. After carefully studying these signals, they concluded that this could be evidence of a completely unique cosmic event.

In their article, published in the prestigious scientific journal Science, experts from the California Institute of Technology come to the conclusion that we have a new type of supernova that has not previously been seen by researchers. At least, this is the first time we observe a colossal explosion of a completely still living star.

Indeed, all indications are that the hapless star exploded prematurely. This happened after a collision with a superdense object like a black hole or a neutron star (but these objects can be considered dead). This event left an unlikely trail in the sky, which attracted the attention of scientists.

We have previously written about how and why supernova explosions occur. We also talked in detail that supernovae themselves are of different types.

The same story began in 2017, when an astronomer at the California Institute of Technology, Dillon Dong, noticed a strange signal among the data obtained with the VLA radio telescope.

This signal, designated VT 1210 + 4956, was an unusually bright pulse of radio waves.

Dong calculated that the most likely cause of this outburst could be a star that was going supernova. The radio signal could have been generated in the process of interaction of the material ejected by it with the gas envelope, which the star threw off several hundred years ago. But, as New Atlas writes, there was clearly something missing in this explanation.

Dong’s colleague Anna Ho suggested looking for clues among other out-of-band signals. The research team searched the catalog of short-term X-ray events and found one, somehow related to the radio source VT 1210 + 4956. True, it happened several years earlier.

“These two events have not been linked to each other, and by themselves they are very rare,” notes Dong.

To understand which cosmic events caused both radio and X-rays of this kind, the researchers carefully modeled several scenarios. In the end, he settled on one of them.

Astronomers have put forward the following hypothesis: in the orbit of the exploded star there was a very compact “stellar corpse”, most likely, it was a black hole, and maybe a neutron star.

The strongest gravitational attraction of this object could pull gas from the star, throwing part of it into space. This would create a gas “donut” around this star.

Most likely, these two objects bound by gravity moved along converging trajectories (which is not uncommon for space). In the end, the “dead satellite” fell on a still living star, which made it explode as a supernova long before the time appointed by fate.

It was the substance ejected from the star’s core by the explosion that could create that very unusual X-ray signal.

Years later, the blast wave from the star could reach the surrounding gas “donut”, which generated a burst of radio waves, which was captured by the VLA telescope.

The existence of this type of supernovae caused by mergers in binary systems was predicted by theoretical scientists a long time ago, but such an event has never been recorded.

“Massive stars usually explode as supernovae when they run out of nuclear fuel,” explains co-author Gregg Hallinan, professor of astronomy at California Institute of Technology. companion “.

By the way, earlier we wrote about how scientists discovered a supernova satellite that survived after its explosion. We also talked about what kind of “chemical portrait” leaves behind a torn star.

We also reported on an unusual assumption by scientists: perhaps some stars could explode just like atomic bombs due to the uranium snow inside them.

More news from the world of science can be found in the “Science” section of the “Watch” media platform.