Stroll offered Alonso a contract, but he refused

Everything seems to be clear with the Aston Martin line-up for 2022 – it should remain unchanged. It is all the more curious that Auto Motor und Sport, referring to “reliable sources”, writes literally the following: “It suddenly turned out that the owner of the team, Lawrence Stroll, approached Fernando Alonso with an offer of a contract, but the Spaniard refused.”

Some rumors that the management of the two-time world champion during the summer break allegedly negotiated with the Canadian billionaire appeared even earlier, and even then it was said that the initiative did not come from the Spanish side.

For what reasons, Stroll Sr. did this, it is unclear, because Sebastian Vettel has already earned almost twice as many points as Stroll Jr. – and this despite being disqualified in Hungary. However, since there are no interesting alternatives, Lance will have the same partner next season.

Also, the German edition suggests that the team from Silverstone was going to announce this already in Zandvoort, but it seems that the official confirmation will be made a little later.

“Our contract with Vettel is for one year, but there is an option for another season,” explained Otmar Safnauer, head of Aston Martin F1. – The contract specifies a certain date until which we must decide, and this deadline has not yet come. But soon it will come. We like Sebastian, he is also comfortable in our team. It remains only to discuss how we will cooperate next year. “