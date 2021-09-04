Svitolina – Kasatkina. Forecast and bet for 3.78 / Predictions for tennis

Russian Daria Kasatkina will play against Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in the third round of the US Open. The match will take place on September 3 in New York, beginning at 21:30 Moscow time. Svitolina – Kasatkina: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

Svitolina

Svitolina won the tournament in Chicago just before the US Open. And for Elina, after all the failures in the current season, it was a very important victory, first of all, psychologically.

The same can be said for the bronze medal at the Olympics. In Tokyo, the Ukrainian has played a number of incredible matches, and what amazed her most is sheer space endurance.

But Svitolin, in the first place, could be worried about the defeat at major tournaments in Montreal and Cincinnati. In both cases, she was eliminated after the opening match, losing in three sets to Johanna Conte and Angelique Kerber, respectively.

In New York, Svitolina started with a confident victory over Rebecca Marino, after which she won in two sets against Rebeca Masarova.

Kasatkina

Meanwhile, Kasatkina advanced to the third round of the US Open for the first time since 2017.

In the first round, Daria defeated Bulgarian tennis player Tsvetana Pironkova – 6: 2, 6: 1. And it was one of her best matches in recent years.

And after that Kasatkina almost accomplished a feat. In the second round, she won a strong-willed victory over Marketa Vondrousova. Both tennis players made a lot of mistakes in the third set, but the Czech woman did it more often.

All predictions for the US Open

By the way, on the day of the match with Vondrousova in New York, the weather was terrible, the city was hit by a hurricane, because of which the matches were stopped several times. But Kasatkina turned out to be mentally prepared for any problems.

Forecast and rate

You can bet on Svitolina in this match for 1.47, the bookmakers offer Kasatkina’s victory for 2.85.

Whatever one may say, but Daria can be safely called a convenient rival for Elina. Five previous matches between them ended in favor of the Ukrainian. And during all this time Kasatkina took only two sets.

Taking into account how often the Russians make mistakes in their serve, it can be assumed that this time too, she will not be able to take revenge.

Bid – Svitolina’s victory + total sets over 2.5 for 3.78… We are inclined to believe that the Ukrainian tennis player will win again, but this time she will not have enough two games to win.