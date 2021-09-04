Technique: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Apple has hired two former Mercedes employees as part of a development project to build its first electric car. Reported by MacRumors.

Corporate sources said one of the new hires is now working in the special projects department as a design engineer. During his time at the German company, he oversaw the mass production of automobiles, steering, dynamics, software and project management. It is known that the engineer worked at Porsche before joining Mercedes.

The only thing known about the second employee is that he also worked at Mercedes and was hired quite recently. The names of both specialists were not disclosed.

Thus, the new employees will join the list of specialists hired by Tim Cook’s company and previously worked for other automakers. In particular, before that, Apple poached employees of Porsche, Volkswagen, BMW, Audi and Tesla.

The journalists clarified that in the framework of the project to create the first electric car, which Apple keeps in the strictest confidence, the corporation has to rely on the experience of specialists from other companies.

In early September, Digitimes sources said Apple plans to start producing electric cars in 2024. Earlier, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives (Daniel Ives) said that the first car from Apple is unlikely to be released earlier than in a couple of years.