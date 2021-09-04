The best stars’ outfits at the Avengers premiere – photos – Style

The main stars of the film looked simply dazzling.

In Los Angeles, the premiere of the long-awaited film “Avengers: Endgame” took place, which brought together the main characters of the tape and Hollywood stars, namely, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, his brother Chris with his wife Elsa Pataky, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, Gwyneth Paltrow , Natalie Portman and many others.

Read also: “Avengers: Endgame”: Marvel Studios remembered all their films in a nostalgic video

The real sensation was made by Scarlett Johansson, who appeared at the premiere with her boyfriend Colin Jost. Scarlett chose a dress of extraordinary beauty from Atelier Versace, which hugged the figure of the star, like a second skin. The product was completely covered with crystals, and Johansson herself, in the truest sense of the word, shone on the red carpet.

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson / Photo: AFP

But even this turned out to be not the main highlight of the image, turning your back to the photographers, you could see through the thin shoulder straps Scarlett’s tattoo in the form of roses.

Scarlett Johansson shows off a tattoo on her bare back / Photo: AFP

An equally eccentric look was obtained by Natalie Portman, who charmed fans with a black outfit from Dior – a body made of fine wool with a delicate tie in an ensemble with a fluffy skirt and a high slit.

Note that the actress has recently appeared in public in black outfits, which is very much to Natalie’s face.

Natalie Portman in total black by Dior / Photo: AFP

Gwyneth Paltrow also shone at the main Hollywood premiere, who decided to abandon the traditional image of a glamorous diva in evening dress, wearing a stylish cocktail combination – a black elongated tuxedo with satin lapels and G. Label shorts. The look was complemented by a translucent blouse with a fluffy bow, Jimmy Choo sandals and Yvan Tufenkjian earrings.

Gwyneth Paltrow in a tuxedo and extremely short shorts / Photo: AFP

Captain Marvel performed by Brie Larson tried on a gentle image on herself. The lavender satin dress Celine with a high slit and drapery became the most romantic appearance this evening. Bree complemented the secular outfit with interesting jewelry and silver stiletto sandals.

Brie Larson in Celine lavender dress / Photo: AFP

Not without provocative images on the carpet. So, the scandalous and outrageous Miley Cyrus and her husband Liam Hemsworth posed in black outfits – the singer was wearing a dress with a revealing neckline, and numerous pendants adorned her neck. Massive rings on the fingers and metal bracelets attracted special attention. The star’s husband chose a classic trouser suit with a white shirt.

Miley Cyrus with her husband Liam Hemsworth / Photo: AFP

Other celebrities who were invited to the premiere also posed in front of the cameras of the photographers.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth / Photo: AFP Zoe Saldana in a fuchsia evening dress / Photo: AFP Josh Brolin with his wife Katherine Boyd / Photo: AFP Chris Pratt and Katherine Eunice Schwarzenegger / Photo: AFP Robert Downey Jr and Bradley Cooper / Photo: AFP Chris Evans in a blue pantsuit / Photo: AFP Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter in black outfits / Photo: AFP Vin Diesel in themed jacket / Photo: AFP Cobie Smulders in a burgundy slit dress / Photo: AFP

We will remind, earlier the studio Marvel showed another scene from the movie “Avengers: Endgame”. The premiere of the fragment took place on the air of the morning show Good Morning America, where the cast were invited to talk about the upcoming premiere. Note that the movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe “Avengers 4”, about the heroes of which we wrote earlier, will run for at least three hours.