The cookie baking game has broken steam attendance records. Reedus

Cookie Clicker, which was originally just another browser game, received a standing ovation after its release on popular platforms.

The Steam version of the game only launched this week, but has already attracted 40,000 concurrent players as shown by SteamDB.

The game has already entered the top 20 thanks to its high attendance, ahead of regular favorites such as Civilization VI and Portal 2.

These numbers are especially impressive given that the Steam launch offers basically the same features as the original browser version released eight years ago. However, the new iteration has no more ads, cloud saves, fun music and Steam Workshop support are available.

The Cookie Clicker game is as simple as three kopecks: the player’s task is to bake cookies by clicking the mouse until there are enough resources to buy improvements. Then he needs to bake the peppercorns again, buy improvements again … the process is endless, but really addictive.

This is one of those games that really blur the line between “video game enjoyment” and “brain feeder”. Some Steam reviews are genuinely troubling as they sound like a cry from the soul enslaved by the devilish desire to bake cookies endlessly:

“Help”. © Steam

However, many players are still delighted with the game, accompanying their description with funny epithets and comparisons:

Well, at least with Dota 2 tears! © Steam

And some people notice that Cookie Clicker changed their whole life, because it looks like a Zen garden and helps to escape from the gray everyday life.

You can dive into the addictive game right now: Cookie Clicker costs only 133 rubles.