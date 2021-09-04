The estate where the TV show “The Kardashian Family” was filmed, put up for sale

In the TV show, the house in Los Angeles was presented as the estate of Kris Jenner, but she never lived there.

In Studio City, Los Angeles, USA, the estate, in which the popular TV show “The Kardashian Family” was filmed, was put up for sale. The stellar home is worth nearly $ 8 million. Writes about this NY post.

The estate in a typically Californian style is called Iredell Estate, in addition to a TV show about the Kardashian-Jenner family, it has appeared in the popular TV series True Blood and American Horror Story, as well as an advertisement for Victoria’s Secret.

The estate has seven bedrooms, a cinema room, a seawater pool and jacuzzi.

The show premiered in October 2007 on E! and continues to this day. The closure is scheduled for 2021. Channel E !, where “The Kardashian Family” is released, did not specify the reasons for the closure of the program, noting only that it respects the desire of the participants in the show “to live their lives without our cameras.”

“It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to the Kardashian Family. After 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-offs of the show, we as a family have decided to end this very special journey,” the Kardashian family said in a statement.

It was thanks to this show that Kim Kardashian and her sisters became famous. All of them, while filming a reality show, signed lucrative contracts with world brands, organized their own business projects, started relationships and received a multi-million army of fans on social networks.