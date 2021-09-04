The first racket of Russia reached the third round of the US Open :: Tennis :: RBC Sport

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova defeated Anna Shmidlova from Slovakia in three sets in the second round match. Her next rival will be compatriot Varvara Gracheva

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

(Photo: Matthew Stockman / Getty Images)



Russian tennis player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova advanced to the third round of the US Open. In the second round, she beat the Slovakian Anna Shmidlova.

The meeting ended with a score of 6: 2, 5: 7, 6: 2 in favor of the 30-year-old Russian woman. Her next rival will be 21-year-old compatriot Varvara Gracheva, who beat Spaniard Paulo Badosa (6: 4, 6: 4).

Medvedev said he was happy for the tennis players who decided to come out



Pavlyuchenkova takes 15th place in the WTA ranking (the best of Russians), she has 12 titles under the auspices of the organization. At the Grand Slam tournaments, the athlete once reached the final of Roland Garros (2021), at the US Open she played in the quarter finals (2011). At the recent Tokyo Olympics, Pavlyuchenkova won gold in mixed doubles.

26-year-old Shmidlova is in the 93rd line of the world rankings, she has three WTA titles. At the Grand Slam tournaments, she did not go beyond the third round.

The fourth Grand Slam of the season will run until September 12. The total prize pool of the tournament is $ 57.5 million.

