the girl is incredibly similar to Angelina Jolie: photo

The girl maintains her blog on tiktok and instagram, where she publishes photos and videos about her own life. However, Lina’s followers are mostly reacting to a completely different thing. They are shocked that the girl is a real double of Angelina Jolie.

Look at these facial features and makeup. At first, it’s hard to believe that this is not a famous actress, but a Spanish blogger.

Lina wants to make the most of her resemblance to Angelina Jolie. She is working on her acting and modeling career and hopes that one day she will be able to achieve the same success.

Many people, after viewing photos and videos, bloggers cannot believe that this is not Angelina. Here are some comments in her recent videos:

Cool, at first I thought it was Angelina Jolie herself. An incredible resemblance!

I thought it was the only one who thinks it is Angelina Jolie.

It seems to be her sister.

The girl’s fans are eagerly waiting for Brad Pitt to see her page. They would love to see his reaction.