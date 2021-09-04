The Haas scandal. Mazepin “just furious” because of Schumacher

In the course of qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix Nikita Mazepin was remembered for creating an obstacle to Sebastian Vettel. Trying to get ahead of his partner on the track during the acceleration lap, the Russian found himself on the trajectory of the Aston Martin pilot, who was making a fast lap at that time. As a result, the four-time world champion was unable to show a good time and dropped out of the fight after the first segment.

But as it turned out, that was only part of the story. Even before the end of qualifying, Formula 1 media group host Will Buxton posted on his Twitter account a short story about the situation in the Haas pits after the completion of the first segment.

“Mazepin is just furious. I have rarely seen a pilot who did not have an accident – and would still be so angry. He says that his partner deliberately fucked him. And he openly told the team what he thinks about this. Schumacher says that he did nothing wrong and does not understand what the fuss is about.

According to Nikita, the team has an agreement: one weekend one pilot rides first, another weekend – another pilot. And Mick ignored this alignment for the second time this season. Mick says that he was given the command to go – and it seems that Nikita did not receive this command. In the end, it all ended with the fact that Vettel also ruined the circle. And no one is happy about this situation. “

A little later, Mazepin himself, in a conversation with journalists, confirmed the words of the journalist: “It was planned that this weekend I would go first. And the car driving first sets the pace, and the second rider of the team cannot overtake it. But for the second time this season, Mick overtook me, then he kept me behind him and set me up for Sebastian. And I will discuss it with the team to understand the reasons for what happened. “

Records of what happened in the first qualifying segment show that during the second attempt in the first segment, Schumacher overtook Mazepin on the acceleration loop. At the same time, the Russian told his engineer on the radio: “I thought Mika was not allowed to overtake me. You told me so. This is not good”.

At the end of the accelerating circle, Mazepin overtook a dense group of cars, which included Schumacher. The Russian overtook one of the cars of the McLaren team, and then tried to get ahead of his partner – but he accelerated and did not allow himself to be overtaken. Because of this (and also because of the need to skip Vettel, who was rolling from behind), Mazepin could not properly accelerate when entering the starting straight and at the end of the circle drove into the pits.

“What nonsense? You told me that I will go first! ” – Mazepin was indignant again in the course of the spoiled circle. At that moment, the chief racing engineer of the team, Aifo Komatsu, went on the air and said that the situation would be sorted out later.

Schumacher also expressed his point of view on what had happened: “I don’t know if they explained this to Nikita, but I asked if I could overtake – and received permission to do so. My tires were getting cold, and Nikita usually goes the acceleration circle slower than me, which only makes the situation worse. There is no point in dramatizing the situation – after all, in addition, Norris turned out to be between us, and one cannot say that I ruined Nikita’s circle. We will discuss this later – but I don’t think I did something bad. ”