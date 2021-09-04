The Prologue of the Creator of PUBG is more techno demo than a regular game – Gambling addiction

The other day Brendan Greene, creator PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, announced the final break with Krafton and PUBG and about founding your own studio, PlayerUnknown Productions… Now he has given a little more details about what he is going to do.

Your new project, Prologue, Green introduced back in 2019, while working at the Amsterdam division PUBG Special Projects… As it turned out, we are waiting for another experiment of an innovative game designer. Prologue is essentially a technical demo of the game world that Green wants to create.

In Prologue, players will find themselves in an open world with no guides or clear paths. We will have a goal to reach, and tools to collect resources to help us survive. On the journey, you will have to fight the elements and overcome various obstacles.

Green is trying to create a sandbox with a huge and realistic open world and maximum freedom. This is a complex task, and some neural networks are attracted to it. Prologue will be the first introduction to this future world as well as a run-in tool for technical solutions.

Since the new game of the author of PUBG will be essentially a demo version, access to it will be provided on a pay-what-you-want basis. It is not known when it will be released, but it should be “soon”.