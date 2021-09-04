The Russian national team came out on top in the group

The final match of the fifth round of selection for the 2022 World Cup in group N. The Croatian national team with a minimum score of 1: 0 beat Slovakia on the opponent’s field. The only goal scored in this meeting was Marcelo Brozovic.

Despite the victory of the Croatian national team, the leader changed in the group. The Russian national team was able to bypass the Croats due to a larger number of goals scored with the same difference between goals scored and missed.

In the next round of selection, the Russian national team will host Malta, the Croatian national team – Slovenia, and the Slovak national team – Cyprus.

Let’s take a look at the current standings in the sextet of weedy Russia.

M Command AND V H NS RM O 1 RUSSIA 5 3 1 1 8: 4 ten 2 Croatia 5 3 1 1 5: 1 ten 3 Slovenia 5 2 1 2 4: 4 7 4 Slovakia 5 1 3 1 5: 5 6 5 Malta 5 1 1 3 6: 9 4 6 Cyprus 5 1 1 3 1: 6 4