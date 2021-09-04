“The Seagull” reacted sharply to the decision of the RFU Committee on the status of players

“On September 3, a meeting of the RFU Committee on the Status of Players was held, where the issue of refusal (absolutely legitimate) by the FNL in the Registration of the current football player“ Chaika ”Marat Apshasev for FC“ Tom ”was considered.

During the meeting, any of our arguments and arguments were ignored. An unprecedented, future-threatening decision was made that has no justice whatsoever. In fact, based on the results of yesterday’s meeting, any football player can leave any club at a convenient moment for him, without having any good reason.

We have not received an answer to any of the questions, and all facts of violation of the Regulations were ignored. The club’s petitions during the meeting also received no comment. The club has always defended and defends its interests. And he will fight to the end.

The player of “The Seagulls” Marat Apshasev was absolutely illegally registered in the EIAS RFU for “Tomyu”. The reasons for what happened were also not explained to us, and only the comment “such an order was received” was voiced.

We received official consultations from the Labor Inspectorate of the Russian Federation, the Pension Fund of Russia, which fully confirm our correctness in the subject of the proceedings – “Tom” did not and does not have the right to declare Apshasev to participate in the FNL.

In August 2021, we sent 4 letters regarding the topic of Marat Apshasev and Artem Fedchuk to the President of the RFU, but to date none of them have received a response.

“The Seagull” is faced with people who call themselves “agents of football players”, having no right to do so, we are faced with a slow and systematic reprisal against the club. We understand who is behind such actions and why this is happening.

In July 2021, we were punished by destroying the current operating activities of the club. Keeping the “Chaika” in mind, taking into account what happened, is not an easy decision of the president.

However, it is simply impossible to exist in a situation where you are faced with such arbitrariness every day.

The club has prepared statements to the RFU Dispute Resolution Chamber, and we sincerely hope that these meetings will be held not “conceptually”, but in strict accordance with the Regulations and laws, and the decisions will become tough and fair.

Based on the results of the decisions of the chamber for resolving disputes of the RFU, the president and the management of the club will make a joint decision on the feasibility of the further existence of the Chaika football club in its present form, “the club said in a statement published by the press service.