The second CSKA footballer moved to Lokomotiv in a month. His salary was quadrupled

CSKA midfielder Konstantin Maradishvili moved to Lokomotiv Moscow. This was reported by the official Internet resources of the clubs.
According to journalist Nobel Arustamyan, the railway workers will pay for the 21-year-old football player from 5 to 7 million euros. Maradishvili signed a five-year contract with Loko, according to which his salary will almost quadruple.
Konstantin thanked the players and CSKA staff, and also thanked the fans for their support. “Red and blue! It was a very long journey together, – wrote the midfielder on his Instagram account. – From the age of seven I began to defend these colors. I have a lot of unforgettable memories associated with the club.
I am very proud that years after I sat in front of the TV and looked at such football players as Igor Akinfeev, Alan Dzagoev, Mario Fernandez, Kirill Nababkin, Viktor Vasin, Georgy Shchennikov and other world stars, then I shared a place with them in the locker room and on the football field. I will miss everyone a lot. And I will always wear this club in my heart ”.
This summer Lokomotiv signed a contract with one more CSKA graduate – Nair Tiknizyan. The amount of compensation was 5 million euros. Both players did not have a stable place in the main team of Alexei Berezutsky.
During the current transfer window, CSKA also sold Croatian midfielder Nikola Vlašić to West Ham for € 30m and gave defender Arnor Sigurdsson and striker Adolfo Gaic on loan to Venice and Huescu, respectively. The army team was strengthened by Lokomotiv midfielder Maxim Mukhin and Sochi forward Anton Zabolotny. In addition to Mukhin, Loko parted ways with Grzegorz Krykhovyak (Krasnodar), Brian Idovu (Khimki) and Vladislav Ignatiev (Rubin). The railroad workers have acquired Kan’s midfielder Alexis Beck-Beck, Utrecht striker Girano Kirk and defenders Tina Yedvaya and Maksim Nenakhov from Bayer and Akhmat, respectively.