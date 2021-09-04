The second CSKA footballer moved to Lokomotiv in a month. His salary was quadrupled

I am very proud that years after I sat in front of the TV and looked at such football players as Igor Akinfeev, Alan Dzagoev, Mario Fernandez, Kirill Nababkin, Viktor Vasin, Georgy Shchennikov and other world stars, then I shared a place with them in the locker room and on the football field. I will miss everyone a lot. And I will always wear this club in my heart ”.