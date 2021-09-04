“The situation in my family has changed”: Jolie – about leaving directing – Gazeta.Ru

Actress Angelina Jolie explained why she has retired from directing in recent years.

She hinted that she wanted to leave acting, but at the same time began to appear more often. “I like directing, but the situation in my family has changed and it has become impossible to make films for several years. I need a smaller-scale job to be at home more often, so I returned to acting, “the actress admitted in an interview. Entertainment Weekly…

Jolie began her divorce from actor Brad Pitt in September 2016. Pitt and Jolie have six children: 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zakhara, 14-year-old Shiloh, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Both spent on divorce proceedings and custody courts a million dollars…

Jolie released Unbroken in 2014 and They Killed My Father First in 2017. However, now she is filming again, not filming: on May 14, 2021, the premiere of the film “Those Who Wish Me Death”, where she played a firefighter, will take place. The premiere of the superhero action movie “The Eternals” is scheduled for November, where Jolie also played a significant role.