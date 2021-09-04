The story of Princess Diana from Yegor Moskvitin

Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana, directed by Pablo Larrain, who previously directed Jackie about Jacqueline Kennedy, was shown at the Venice Film Festival. Despite a similar formula, the new portrait of a girl on fire is worse than the previous one.

1991, Christmas Eve, Sandringham Palace. A whole column of military equipment is engaged in organizing food for the royal family: from the boxes in which bazookas are usually stored in other films, they take out fruits, vegetables, meat. The chef gives orders like a brigadier general in a hot spot. The royals are weighed at the entrance. According to the old tradition, which makes English monarchs related to grandmothers from Russia, each guest is obliged to gain one and a half kilograms during the holidays. Queen Elizabeth arrives at the castle last and also humbly stands on the scales. More precisely, the penultimate one. Because somewhere in the surrounding fields, Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart) gets lost in her Porsche – the main dessert at the last supper of cruel aristocrats. Like Larrain’s English-language debut “Jackie”, shown right there, in Venice, exactly 5 years ago, “Spencer” describes just a few days in the life of his heroine. Natalie Portman played the president’s widow, caught in the first hours after the shots in Dallas. Kristen Stewart paints a portrait of Diana in the days when she decided to flee with her sons from the royal house – and thus signed her own death warrant (this is already speculation, but the film encourages her in every possible way). It is scary to imagine what kind of protests the tape will be greeted in England: we have before us a real canonization, in which the royal family is assigned the role of, albeit unfortunate, but executioners.

Larrain, however, draws out insurance against criticism already in the opening credits. They say that the film is “a fairy tale based on a real tragedy.”

But the script by Stephen Merchant – a talented but overworked writer (the TV series Taboo and Seeing and the films The Sea of ​​Temptation and The Girl Trapped in the Web – his handiwork) – seems like an anti-fairy tale. The beauty here turns the monster into an even bigger monster … The Seven Dwarfs turn out to be gaslighter conspirators trying to drive Snow White insane. The Snow Queen is also the Queen of England. And only the costume designer (Sally Hawking) agrees to kiss the unnecessary Sleeping Beauty – but this unexpected lesbian line appears and disappears so quickly that it is ridiculous to empathize with her. Against the background of the balanced and delicate Crown, Larrain’s film is simply childish.

Trailer “Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana”

The novelty does not look like “Jackie” either. Larrain’s English-language debut was distinguished by a cunning script (Kennedy told her story to a journalist – and the viewer could catch her on pretense), subtle strokes and cold psychology. “Spencer” begins with Diana Spencer rebelling against the weighing procedure – and the film also knows nothing about the measure. Does the writer like the rhyme between Diana and Anne Boleyn? This means that Diana should wake up three times next to a book about an unlucky predecessor and twice see the ghost of the executed queen. Yes, and chat with him like Hamlet. Is Diana strangled by a regimented life? This means that the heroine will try to rip off the necklace from her neck, and the beads will fly in rapid speed throughout the frame. Is the princess intimidated by predestination? So, it’s time to use aphorisms from the series “Those who live in the past have no future.” Did Diana have an eating disorder? So this metaphor of rejection should be used one hundred percent: half a film we eat – half a film we feel sick … At the press screening in Venice (which, in fairness, let’s say, ended with a standing ovation longer than usual), journalists every now and then giggled nervously. On the scenes where the princess is talking to a scarecrow in the middle of a field. On scenes where young ballerinas suddenly appear (is this homage to Matilda?), And the palace turns into a podium for a desperate fashion show. The situation is further complicated by the fact that in two hours Larrain seems to never turn off the tragic soundtrack at all, and Kristen Stewart’s English accent makes her speech incredibly hysterical.

Diana is Stewart’s best role, but in this particular case, the acting miracle seems to be going against the intentions of the writer and director. Simply because the authors (either because of a blind love for the heroine, or because of a desire to conquer festivals) the whole film changes the sense of proportion. The flamethrower from another two-year-old Larrain’s Venice premiere, Ema: The Dance of Passion, is a wet match compared to the way Spencer blazes. Several times the script tries to defuse the situation with laughter, but any irony is contrary to its nature. Without exception, all actors, including children, have mournful faces. … Spencer and her sons come to life and sparkle only once: in an incredibly touching scene of the secret Christmas Eve, where they can finally be a real family and exchange gifts without officialdom. The rest of the time, Kristen Stewart wears emotional make-up, reminiscent of a death mask. Diana from the recent Crown was a much more controversial, paradoxical and real figure. Turning his heroine into a martyr, the director plays along with the viewer – but denies Diana the complexity and imperfection. And what should the character value, if not this? And at the same time, “Spencer” is by no means a total failure. The film is worth watching for Stewart’s sake. It is worth seeing for the sake of its very super idea: take and turn Christmas Eve in the royal palace into a feminist version of The Shining … It is worth waiting for in order to personally draw the line between the beautiful and the vulgar. This is a very useful geodesy for the viewer in an environment where festival cinema is increasingly built on a mixture of low and high, complex and simple. In “Spencer”, no matter how you scold her, there is a lot of desperate beauty. Maybe too much.

5

/ ten Grade

Egor Moskvitin

Car rental date in Russia:

04 November 2021