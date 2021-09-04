Toshiba warns of chip shortages until late 2023 – console makers may change PCBs

Corporation Toshiba said it will not be able to meet demand for the chips it makes for the next year, warning of a shortage of auto, consumer electronics and industrial equipment manufacturers struggling with components.

“The supply of chips will remain very limited until at least September next year,” said Takeshi Kamebuti, head of the wire industry for one of the company’s divisions. “In some cases, we may not be able to serve some of our clients completely until 2023.”

This is due to the lack of materials and the outstripping supply of demand for production facilities. Toshiba plans to invest 60 billion yen (40 billion rubles) over the next three years to increase production. Perhaps the corporation will decide to build another plant.

Investors are worried about the disappearance of demand after the pandemic, but Kamebuti is confident that orders will grow quickly enough, and all production lines will be in demand for years to come.

As for the consoles, their production also ran into difficulties. According to one contractor, manufacturers call suppliers daily to ensure that components are delivered on time. It is reported that platform holders may even redesign the PCB to reduce the number of parts required.

Kamebuti says Toshiba is constantly thinking about how best to distribute limited quantities of its products. The corporation has to apologize to customers for sometimes not being able to deliver on time.

Read also: Intel showed Alchemist – mascot of the first generation Arc graphics chips…